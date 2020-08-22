For the Advocate’s latest reader photo contest, you shared images of your furry friends staying cool in the heat of the summer.
Coming in first place is Santiago Marroquin with a photo of his family’s dachshund Lily wearing goggles in preparation for a summer swim. He wins a prize from Days Gone Bye! in downtown Victoria.
The second-place award goes to Jill Crain with her photo of Oreo the cow getting fed a treat while staying cool under the shade.
Third place goes to Rita Schroat with her image of her dog Ethel wearing a swimsuit while taking a dip in the pool.
For our next contest, we’re asking readers to share their back-to-school images. Though the start of school looks much different this year, we’d love to see your bright shining students showing off their learning workspace and new school gear. For a chance to win a prize, enter your photos by 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto.
