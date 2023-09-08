At long last, Scrivenings Press will publish my first book on Sept.12. "Countin’ On Jesse" has been a work in progress for more years than I like to remember, but who’s counting?
People have asked what motivated me to write a book. Well, it had been on the bucket list for my whole life. When I turned 60, I realized I’d better get busy. After research, I decided that fiction would be the best route to go, since my dream came with a caveat. I wanted to be published through an established publishing house. And non-fiction writers need to be experts with credentials in their given fields. I’m not an expert anything.
When people hear I write books, they often ask what the book is about. What they really want to know is what genre I write. Is it fiction or non-fiction? If it’s fiction, what kind of fiction? Most people have opinions about the different types of fiction and very strong opinions about romance. However, romance is consistently the best-selling genre. Just sayin’.
What matters to an author is the target audience. The genre I write in won’t appeal to everyone. In fact, it’s very specific. Women who like good love stories with strong heroes and happy endings will probably like my books. No offense to men, but guys are not my go-to with book talk, my husband being the exception.
When people ask about my book, I give them a card as quickly as possible and say, “All you need to know is right here.”
Here’s a blurb of the story, same as on the cards I give out:
"Countin’ On Jesse" is an (inspirational) contemporary romance.
Accountant Brenna McKinley only wants what’s best for Peeps, the wildly popular gym in Valiant, Texas. But when money goes missing, and she’s the obvious suspect, will she be able to clear her name or face criminal charges? Keeping her dream job matters, but falling in love with her boss isn’t part of the plan. Neither is the creepy guy stalking her.
Young veteran Jesse Jacobs manages and co-owns Peeps, an exercise facility in Valiant, Texas. He needs help to gain accreditation for the gym, and his new accountant is all in. But is she who she seems? Too bad he’s falling for her like a man with no parachute. When the pressure builds, PTSD renders him moody and volatile, risking everything he loves.
In the meantime, feedback from my book launch group has been heartening. Here are some of their quotes about the story…
“Exceptionally strong debut author who sends readers on a thrill ride filled with romance and adrenaline-pumping action.”
“Three main things stand out to me so far…1) The dedication sets a precedence for all the quips in this book. 2) I love the chapter lengths. They are not too long, but really get your attention to continue reading. 3) The metaphor sayings! ‘his temper needs a permanent vacation’ and ‘like a peacock in a yard full of chickens’.”
“(This book) was everything I wanted it to be. It was mysterious, fun, suspenseful. I love all the characters even Emilio LOL!... I love it when books create big emotions in me. I loved that scenes caught me off guard… I was shaking my head… It made me laugh. I can’t wait to get a hard copy in my hands.”
One reader warmed my heart with her short succinct comments—“I’ve reached the end—boo-hoo…Hope there will be more books in your future.”
The official release for "Countin’ On Jesse" is Tuesday. On that day, the paperback version will be available to order through Amazon. Starting on Saturday, the first three chapters will be available for free, one chapter per day. Use this link to access the free chapters, https://scrivenings.link/countinonjessepreview
Bonum est Deus. God is good.