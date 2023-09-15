There is a new present-giving trend out there. Many of us who are fortunate enough to have plenty of toys, treats and teddies for our kids are asking more for experiences than physical presents. For example, for birthdays, some ask for museum memberships, tickets to a theme park, or even free “coupons” such as movie and popcorn dates, mommy/daughter nail salon evenings, and so forth. I really took to this idea in the past few years with our children, but what about others? Recently, I think I found a reasonable solution.
Gift-giving is a tricky thing. Some friends and family are just grateful you visited, and some expect that you will give or get something. When visiting my friend in McAllen, I was a little unsure of what to do, since I know that she wouldn’t expect anything for her children, but she does give my kids a little something whenever she comes to visit. Before our trip, the kids and I decided to go to Hobby Lobby. They usually have good sales every other week on things children would like, so I thought that my children can choose something for hers. Luckily, there was a good sale on crafts for kids, and my children ended up choosing a Bluey window art set in which you can paint popular characters and hang them on the window. There were seven characters to choose from, so her kids would be able to make their decorations up until it was time for them to go back to school.
Upon arriving at her house, I wasn’t able to get so much as a hug and a “it’s good to see you again,” when the kids were pulling out their presents for their friends. After pleasantries were exchanged with everyone, the next question was, “can we do the window art.”
My friend and I looked at each other wondering the boundaries that could be shattered with paint, clothes, and four young boys under the age of 9. “Of course,” was the answer, but we waited until we got settled and were able to give our full attention. When it came time to open the box, the boys were so thrilled to get to do something together, that they kept all the paint on their area, did not make a mess, and did not fight over which character to paint.
Every boy was able to pick one or two, and two more were left over for my friend’s boys to do at a later time. It provided them with a way to bond over their favorite TV show, and gave them something new to do and create together. It turned out to be a great combination of experience and physical gift-giving, and they were able to come away with something to remember their moment by.
Now is a great time to find good sales and buy those gifts for Christmas and beyond. Crafts are a great way to mix quality time and gift giving and make precious memories that last much longer than window art.