For two years in a row, our daughter has rented a condo at Port Aransas for a quick getaway. Last year, my husband accompanied her and the girls. After hearing about all the fun they had, I made plans to go with them. A short two-day stay I could manage, though my laptop went with me.
The day we left Victoria, I spent the morning on the phone, getting permission and planning to take our youngest grandson with us. At the last minute, both my husband and I realized it would be a pleasant outing for him since his older brother was at camp.
The trip to Port Aransas was fun. Excited and chatty, Emmitt entertained us from the back seat. When he found out we were meeting his girl cousins at the condo, his euphoria over the unexpected windfall increased.
The condo was lovely. Dave and I claimed the downstairs room and bathroom. Everything else was upstairs. It even had an extra bunk bed for Emmitt, who was happy to be with his cousins—even if he got insistent about sleeping in a top bunk. Ria, his female counter-part, let him have her spot. Her prize for acting as peacemaker was the only bunk with a double mattress.
The next morning, when sunlight streamed in the door, I assumed I was the last one up. Not the case. Dave had slipped out with his coffee to watch the sunrise. I stayed on the couch and one grandchild joined me…then another. As if they sensed the sweetness of the moment, they asked quiet questions and seemed to enjoy the low-key togetherness.
However, the beach beckoned. After a quick breakfast, off we went. Definitely the highlight of the trip. The kids couldn’t wait to get into the water. Dave and our son-in-law took turns with the boogie board and helped all who wanted to learn how to surf. I monitored all of them—constantly counting heads. As a child, I loved the swells, and when the waves crashed over my brother and me, it was simply the best. My daughter built a sandcastle, letting the sun and ocean drain away the stress. Their home had flooded, so she’d had an exhausting week dealing with insurance adjusters, contractors and one hellacious mess.
Once everyone had their fill of sun, despite all the sunscreen we applied, we headed back for a late lunch and a lazy afternoon. After such a strenuous morning, tablets and iPads were a blessed relief. Dave and my son-in-law played ping-pong in the garage-turned-game room.
Late that afternoon, the others left for their favorite gelato shop. I opted to stay behind with the 4-year-old, who had crawled into her bunk and fallen asleep. One of Mamaw’s cardinal rules is—Never Wake a Sleeping Baby.
The condos had an excellent pool, which we took advantage of later that evening. It had a long, curvy slide, which the kids loved going down. They were brave and jumped off the rocks into the pool—until the adults spied numerous signs that strictly prohibited jumping. We showed them the signs, and they cooperated—mostly.
The evening was fun. We popped popcorn and watched an old Superman movie. Kids and adults alike loved it. After a quick trip to the beach the next morning, we reluctantly left.
Short breaks from our daily routines help us stay on top of our game. The only thing we wished for was one more day at the beach. Something about the repetition of the waves crashing, the hot sunshine, and the salty air invigorates the soul. Beyond that, it was simply good to be together with family. I think it pleases the Lord when we take time to enjoy one another’s presence.