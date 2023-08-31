Thousands of people from the Crossroads and beyond will eat chicken and stew, play bingo and dance to their hearts' content at one of three, or more, area church picnics Sunday.
Plates full of tamales and barbecue chicken will fill bellies at the annual jamaica, hosted by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Cuero. After the food hits the spot, families can burn off some of the calories during a street dancing session.
The Rev. Jacob Mendoza said the jamaica is more than just a fundraiser for the church, it is a time bring the Cuero community closer together.
"It's always nice to see people loosen up and enjoy time with one another," Mendoza said.
Meanwhile in Shiner, a variety of games, musical acts and food, of course, will make things fun for the whole family.
Music and dancing will last all throughout the day. There will also be face painting, mechanical bull riding and a washer pitching tournament.
The picnic will feature some traditional grub, like hamburgers, fried chicken and stew, capped off with a selection of homemade desserts.
For Rev. Bryan Heyer, the pastor at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cathodic Church, the picnic is a fun way to close out the summer.
"It is a fun-raiser, not a fundraiser," Heyer said. "People will get to socialize while enjoying a lot of food and games."
The event acts as a homecoming for many, Heyer said. People from the Houston and San Antonio areas, as well as those located out-of-state, will travel to Shiner to reunite with their families and meet up with high school classmates.
Over in Hallettsville, one lucky person could win a $10,000 gift card Sunday afternoon. As part of the "20 Grand Giveaway," other gift cards will be raffled off, too.
The Rev. Msgr. John Peters, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, said that he is looking forward to chowing down on some homemade cornbread dressing.
"It's a popular dish at our picnic, he said. "I could make a whole meal out of it."
Peters said parishioners are working hard to prepare enough food for the 3,700 people expected to attend this year's event.
This year's musical lineup includes the Kovanda Czech Band, Red Ravens and the Duljka Brothers.
Like the other church picnics, the gathering in Hallettsville acts as a homecoming for some.
"All roads lead to Hallettsville," Peters said.
Leading up to the Shiner picnic, multiple generations of church parishioners are working to ensure that every dinner plate is filled with 2.5 pounds of food, Heyer said.
"It's a big production, but not a big worry," he said.