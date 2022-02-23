The Howard family knows there’s something magical about making music together.
“I enjoy being a part of live music because it is different every time. It is just a beautiful thing to be a part of living art,” said Sharon Howard.
At 7 p.m. March 1, Howard, her husband Jason Howard and 13-year-old daughter Clara Howard will participate in the Crossroads Community Band’s Spring Concert at Victoria College. Jason Howard plays trumpet. Sharon Howard is a concert pianist, and Clara plays the French horn. Clara’s brother, who is deployed to the southern border with the National Guard, plays trumpet and also used to play in the band.
The Crossroads Community Band is made up of local residents just like the Howards. They come from all walks of life with varying levels of musical expertise, but they all have found a musical home in the band.
Since 2009, the Crossroads Community Band has given local musicians the opportunity to practice and perform together. The group ranges from about 40-50 or more members and has included people of all kinds.
Some members are retired. Others split their time between the band and their occupations. There have been “lots of teachers,” said conductor Nick Stange, and plenty of former high school band kids.
But whatever their skill level, any musician can find a place and a part with the band, Stange said.
While Jason and Sharon Howard both have collegiate degrees in music, their daughter is just starting out in her musical journey.
Despite only having two years under her belt, Clara, a seventh grader, is enjoying herself with the group.
Her dad admits she was a little wary when first joining, but she’s since found the courage to play next to the other French horns.
“She’s very fearless in that way,” Clara’s father said.
In fact, she’s warmed up so much to the band that she now gets excited about the Tuesday rehearsals, he said.
“Every Tuesday, she is up, (saying) ‘It’s band day,’” he said.
Sharon and Jason Howard agree the band gives their family a unique opportunity to bond with one another. They spend time together in the 30-minute drive to and from Goliad. And they share in the joy of performing and practicing together.
But there’s also something personal about playing in the group, said Jason Howard.
Like many of the band members, Howard said he still has a strong desire to play music. As an adult, sometimes finding those opportunities can be difficult. But scratching that itch as an adult can be immensely rewarding, said Sharon Howard.
“It’s an emotional outlet,” she said. “It’s a creative outlet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.