Crossroads residents will have a chance to hear “the king of instruments,” the organ, at a free concert in Victoria on Sunday, according to a news release.
The American Guild of Organists will host an informal, open-bench concert at 3 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St.
Those who attend also will get a chance to see the organ up close and learn about the instrument.
For additional information, contact Keith Cox, guild chapter dean, at 281-740-9307 or khc3662@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.