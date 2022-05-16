Summer Pipe Organ Experience
Leah Matocha, of Victoria, flips her music during the Summer Pipe Organ Experience hosted by the Victoria Crossroads Chapter of the American Guild of Organists at Trinity Lutheran Church.

 Shelby Miller | samiller@vicad.com

Crossroads residents will have a chance to hear “the king of instruments,” the organ, at a free concert in Victoria on Sunday, according to a news release.

The American Guild of Organists will host an informal, open-bench concert at 3 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St.

Those who attend also will get a chance to see the organ up close and learn about the instrument.

For additional information, contact Keith Cox, guild chapter dean, at 281-740-9307 or khc3662@gmail.com.

Jon Wilcox is the local editor for the Victoria Advocate.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.