Cuero couple spreads gospel in greasepaint

CUERO — For Maryjane, 74, and Paul DeBee, 63, clowning around is God’s work. The duo works with the South Texas Clown Ministry, a faith-based organization that spreads the gospel through the use of balloons, skits and laughter.
Sunday school can be boring for kids, and it can be hard to hold their attention, so what better way to grab their attention than to bring colorful theatrics into the church, Maryjane DeBee said.
“Clowning can be a powerful tool in a church because if you’re clowns you get to advertise it’s a clown show,” she said. “You get all kinds of people there and then you do some fun stuff and present the gospel.”
Paul DeBee’s interest in clowns runs deep, all the way back to his childhood when he would see clowns perform at circuses.
“My brother and I have pictures of every Halloween, and I was dressed as some type of clown,” he said. “My father took me to Ringling Brothers and he said, ‘That’s not a job for a real man,’ so that’s why I joined the Army.”
His dream to be a clown would have to take a backseat. After serving 15 years in the U.S. Army, Paul DeBee said he decided to move to Houston.
“I was a wanderer,” Maryjane DeBee said. “I wandered through different states, worked in different jobs, but I was always making jokes and putting on ‘faces.’”
As fate would have it, her wandering took her to Houston, where she would eventually meet her future husband in clown school.
During that time, Maryjane DeBee took on the clown name “Seashell” — a moniker that represented her desire to be hidden, she said. Her weight would become an issue, causing her to get gastric bypass surgery.
“Since I lost that weight, I no longer felt like Seashell the clown,” she said. “So I went back to clown school and that’s when I met Paul.”
Although the two knew and associated with each other in clown school, things didn’t kick off fast.
“She was on the north side of Houston, I was south side,” Paul DeBee said.
Separated by work schedules and distance, the two just remained friends.
After they graduated from the Houston clown school, the unexpected happened.
“We got engaged on our first official date,” Maryjane DeBee said.
After spending four hours at a Joe’s Crab Shack in downtown Houston, the two went to Hermann Park and walked around when Paul DeBee brought up the idea of getting married. The two were married on April Fool’s Day — April 1, 2006 — a fitting date for two clowns.
The two would continue their clown education in Georgia, where they were ordained to spread the gospel in greasepaint.
Being a part of a clown ministry never crossed Paul DeBee’s mind until he reached his mid-40s. As a child, he just wanted to be a clown, but returning to the church at the age of 45, after taking a long hiatus, Paul said he wanted to fuse those two worlds together.
“Clown ministry is a great tool for outreach,” he said.
It goes beyond doing just skits. Other things the two focus on are face painting, making balloons and performing illusions.
Despite the fun and silliness, being a part of a clown ministry isn’t as easy as putting on makeup, a costume and going onstage. Clowns have to uphold a series of clown codes — a system designed to guide clowns on what they can, and cannot do, Maryjane DeBee said.
“For example, if somebody is scared of clowns, you never go up to them,” she explained.
There are also different types of clowns, such as the Whiteface Clown, Tramp, Character, Mime, Rodeo, Jester and Auguste Clown, with each clown taking on a different role and personality.
Maryjane DeBee is a Whiteface Clown, who is a more prim and proper rule follower, and Paul DeBee is an Auguste Clown, who has more of a child-like, curious demeanor.
In their Cuero home, as the two begin to put on makeup and costumes, second by second they are transformed, physically and mentally. Maryjane DeBee is no more. She is replaced by a clown named “Bunny” draped in yellow overalls and topped with a yellow nose.
Paul DeBee, dressed in oversized blue pants, a white and red striped shirt, green wig and finished with his signature hat, which is a multi-colored, baseball-style cap fixed with a blue spinning propeller, is now ready to call himself “B.Bob.”
Paul DeBee said he refers to B.Bob as his second person, because B.Bob can do things that he can’t. B.Bob enjoys having fun and loves to wear oversized clothing and is “a country bumpkin trying to be sophisticated,” he said.
For the characters to work, you also have to inject a slice of yourself into the clown, or else it would just fall flat. As Maryjane DeBee puts it, “If you’re not genuine, kids will spot it.”
For Maryjane DeBee, clowning gives her an opportunity to share the gospel through a more open and personal level with children.
“My job is not to lead everybody, but it’s to sow the seed,” she said. “And then somebody else may reap the harvest.”
As the duo fights through the heat and sweat from the costumes and heavy makeup, going up on stage to perform, the two said they only have one goal: to put everything in their performance and put a smile on people’s faces.
Currently, landing clowning gigs proves to be difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Maryjane DeBee retired but still volunteering her time at the animal shelter, and her husband working as a laundry manager at a prison, the two recently picked up a hobby of doing puzzles together and occasionally getting in costumes to practice their skits at home.
Being a part of a clown ministry, Paul DeBee has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows in his years of clowning.
With a melancholic voice, he recalled an interaction with a little girl who had been abused by her mother.
“She had scars and burn marks,” he said. “I made her a balloon and when she smiled, of all the trouble she’s had in her life, she smiled and said ‘Thank you.’ That was the best thing in my life because I touched her life — for a moment, she was happy — and I felt like I did my job.”
