Marsha Gibson hasn’t always envisioned being a photographer. Before she ever picked up a camera, Gibson worked as a math teacher molding young minds in Corpus Christi. She later moved to Cuero.
She got the photography urge after her daughter, Sherry, gifted her a camera on Christmas in 2001. It was as if a whole new way of seeing the world was unlocked, she said.
“When my daughter gave me that camera, it gave me an avenue to capture what I was seeing. It helped me preserve the memories of what I was finding,” Gibson said. “It’s such a way of expressing yourself artistically.”
Gibson gravitated her lens toward the numerous scenes found in nature. A spider sitting on top of a lizard. A field of bluebonnets that goes on further than the eye can see. The ambiance created by fog.
The Cuero photographer credits her deep appreciation of nature from growing up on Padre Island as well as gardening when she was younger.
“I love being outside. And I love when I was young or my children were young, my sister and I would spend three or four days on Padre Island in a tent, and just enjoy being in nature,” Gibson said.
She describes her early work as “amateurish” and claims it wasn’t until 2007 that she started taking photography seriously. She purchased a Nikon DSLR camera and was encouraged by her friends to join the Dewitt County Shutterbugs Photography Club.
“(Dewitt County Shutterbugs Photography Club) grounded me,” Gibson said. “I would say it gave me a place to communicate with other photographers. They became a part of my family.”
She credits her fellow photographers from the Shutterbugs as being an inspiration for her work.
In 2007, Gibson traveled to Utah where she photographed the Delicate Arch. She entered the photo in the Victoria Camera Club’s contest and won Best of Show. This was the first of many awards she has received for her work.
Gibson has gone on to display her work at the Cuero Regional Hospital’s Women’s Center, Cuero Country Club, Rockport Center for the Arts, Corpus Christi Art Center and the Beeville Art Museum.
While she also photographs weddings and high school senior portraits, her subject of choice has always been nature.
Gibson took a hiatus from photography over the past couple of years, but is planning to return to the medium. She remains grounded even with all the success she’s had from her work.
“I’m just an avid amateur photographer who’s been blessed to have some success with it,” Gibson said. “I guess I’ve always been a wannabe artist and this is my avenue.”