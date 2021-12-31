Cuero organist Billie Southern, 84, still recalls with fondness the music lessons she took as a child at her aunt's Meyersville home.
"It was like going to heaven at her house," said Southern.
Those lessons began a lifelong relationship for Southern with music that eventually led to her learning to play the organ. Southern, who plays the organ at Grace Episcopal and St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cuero, said music has been "the mainstay of her life."
At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, she is scheduled to join a handful of other organists at a pipe organ Christmas music concert at Grace Episcopal Church in Cuero. The event is free and open to the public.
The concert is hosted by the Victoria Crossroads Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, which provides resources for organists locally, said Russel Franklin, the chapter's treasurer who also owns an organ repair business in Inez.
All throughout the holiday season, organists at Crossroads churches have played Christmas-themed music. This concert, Franklin said, will mark the last opportunity to hear those songs in person, at least for about a year.
The concert also will feature organists of varied backgrounds and levels of learning. While some have secured academic degrees for the instrument, others like Southern are mainly self-taught.
Southern said music was a way for her to stay grounded during her life.
Her husband, Ed Southern, served as a commander in the U.S. Navy, a job that required the couple to often move, sometimes to far-flung locales. He died in March 2019.
Billie Southern estimated she has played the organ at about 8-10 different chapels and churches during the about 65 years she has been playing.
Eventually, the Southerns, who both grew up in Cuero, returned to the Crossroads for good. Billie Southern said she has played the organ at St. Michael's Catholic Church at least since the 90s.
Franklin said organists face a unique challenge in playing the unique instrument. It takes a special type of person to manage that challenge, he said.
"It’s a difficult job," he said. "Imagine two hands playing two different things, and your feet also are playing something entirely different. All three of those are going at once."
But with that challenge comes a sound that is grand and versatile.
Many of the organs in the Crossroads are housed in churches, which is apt considering the instrument's long history with Christian music that stretches back centuries to the times of composer Johann Sebastian Bach.
Franklin said he sometimes thinks of a particular passage in Psalms that says "Let everything have breath praise the Lord."
"The pipes are thought of having voices, so when the pipes breathe, they are speaking and praising the Lord," he said.
