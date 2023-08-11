Curve-billed thrasher flies to Best of Show in Victoria photo contest

Jim Payne’s photograph, “Splish-Splash,” won Best of Show in this year’s Victoria Photography Club photo competition.
The Victoria Photography Club awarded over $1,500 in prize money. The competition was split into two divisions: adult and student, with nine categories that include animals, birds, buildings, macro, creative, flowers, landscape, miscellaneous and portraits. All submissions were judged on Aug. 5.
The public can view the exhibit from Aug. 12-19 at the Victoria Mall during regular mall hours.
“I was just floored when I found out, I couldn’t express it,” Payne said of his win. “It was exciting and I never expected it for sure.”
The photograph features a curve-billed thrasher taking a dip in the pond, its feathers whipping up water droplets all around it, with an orange background to complement its deep, piercing orange eye.
The photo was shot in Edinburg on a ranch that specializes in nature conservation, Payne said. A blind was set up for photographers to take shelter to blend in with the nature around them, he said. Sitting in the blind, it took almost the entirety of the day to finally get the shot he wanted, he said.
“The thrasher has to come in and then has to be comfortable enough to know that it’s bath time,” Payne said. “To take the picture, it took probably about three to four seconds, but to wait for it took most of the day.”
What stood out to Payne about the photograph was the bird’s bright eyes, with the countless water droplets that surrounded it to create the composition he wanted, he said.
With decades of photography experience under his belt, Payne describes himself as a nature photographer with a specialty in birds. He began taking photographs in high school and was involved in the yearbook team. After graduating, Payne attended the North Texas University, formerly known as North Texas State University and intended to get a degree in journalism. An opportunity came up and he went into education and was a teacher for 40 years teaching journalism, graphic arts and woodworking.
“After I retired, I decided to go back and go full-steam ahead and just do photography,” Payne said. “I just love being outside.”
Bird photography is his favorite thing to do because it is a challenge, Payne said. The first challenge comes from finding these birds and when it is found, one cannot predict what they will do, he said.
“I have to give credit to God for this because He gave me a certain amount of talent to be able to take these pictures,” Payne said. “He has blessed me with the opportunity to be in nature to take things that He created. Every time I go out, I see God’s hand.”