Our dads are our heroes. We love spending time with them whether it be fishing, watching a movie, horseback riding, celebrating a milestone or just relaxing on the couch.
For our most recent photo contest, we asked readers to share their favorite photos honoring their fathers, and father-like figures.
Coming in first place is Elyana York’s photo of father and son sharing a moment while shooting a commercial for Victory Buick GMC. They win two Cinemark movie tickets.
In second place is Sara Langridge’s photo of Cody Langridge and son, Hayes Langridge, holding a big catch from a fishing trip in Florida.
And the third place award goes to Ida Williams’ photo of Kimberly Williams modeling her wedding dress for her dad Jimmie Williams for the first time.
For our next photo contest, we’re celebrating our nation’s birthday and asking readers to share their most patriotic photos and Independence Day celebrations. For a chance to win two Cinemark movie tickets, submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. July 23. Be sure to include information about who is in the photo and where it was taken.
