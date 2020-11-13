The Daniel Braman Chapter, Daughters of the American Colonists met recently at the Grapevine Restaurant for their November meeting. Katy Nagel, chapter regent, presided and led members in the American’s Creed and pledges to the United States and Texas flags.
Nagel introduced the chapter registrar, Martha Jones, who offered members historical insight and information on “Our Colonial Ancestors — What Were They Eating?” Members received historical maps outlining settlement dates and locations of the first settlers who came to America and began their existence in a new land.
The American colonial establishment history began with the first three ships that sailed into the James River in Virginia and established the Jamestown Colony in 1607. This was followed by the Massachusetts Colony in 1620, and the Middle and Southern Colonies in the late 1600s and early 1700s.
The most notable exclusion from the colonial diet was tomatoes and potatoes. The early Americans considered tomatoes as poisonous and potatoes as too mundane to serve on their tables. Fish and game were plentiful. Sturgeon was available in the Atlantic Ocean and fresh-water streams. Some grew as large as 200 pounds. Oysters and lobsters were abundant along with wild game that was smoked, salted, dried, as well as roasted.
Since venison was previously served only to English royalty, the first settlers were astonished as its abundance and availability.
A caution noted among the colonists was not to drink the water—typhoid was prevalent. They were able to boil it for tea but otherwise, water was not consumed. Perhaps this was the reason our ancestors frequented the roadhouses and consumed plentiful amounts of rum, wine, whiskey, etc.
Corn grew in abundance thanks to the Native Americans. Rum and molasses were available from the West Indies. Our colonial ancestors worked in their fields from before daylight until dark and the women kept the home and food on the table as they settled in their colonies in America. They prospered because at last, they owned a piece of land and a small modest home to claim as their own.
The meeting was adjourned by the chapter regent. The next meeting is scheduled for February 2021.
