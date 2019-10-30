“God, the Father of Heaven,” the Catholic priest prays.
“Have mercy on us,” the congregation responds.
“Holy Trinity, One God,” calls the single voice. “Have mercy on us,” hums the chorus.
The Litany of the Saints starts with these and other prayers for mercy. The chanting continues with prayers to Mary Mother of God, the angels and archangels, and the saints.
“Holy Virgin of Virgins.” “Pray for us.” “St. Michael.” “Pray for us.” "St. John the Baptist." "Pray for us." The list is long.
Voices rise to the rafters in Catholic churches around the world with these lengthy supplications on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, a holy day of obligation.
All Souls Day follows on Nov. 2.
Before that, the end of October marks All Hallows’ Eve, more commonly known as Halloween. And Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, of Mexican origin, spans all of these days from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
All are deeply rooted in history and religion and have one common theme: Going home to God.
Some have grown to fear All Hallow's Eve as "evil" over the centuries, but Halloween is the eve of All Saints Day — just as Christmas Eve is the night before Christmas, said Betty Mitchell, director of religious education for the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
While some Halloween traditions reach back to Samhain, a pagan religious festival held at the end of the harvest season, All Hallows' Eve "has a reason for being," according to the Catholic Education website. The day was observed with a liturgical vigil during all of the Christian centuries until the church calendar was paired down in 1956.
Samhain was the one time of the year the barriers between the physical and spiritual worlds were believed to break down. During that time, spirits were thought to roam the earth, so people would disguise themselves as not to be recognized and taken away, Mitchell said.
They also left food on their doorsteps so the spirits would pass by their homes. The traditions continue today with candy served from doorsteps to children dressed in costumes.
“I have friends who have never celebrated Halloween because they think it is evil,” Mitchell said. "But I love Halloween. It's a teachable moment about its roots in history and Christianity."
The church began officially observing the feast of All Saints followed by the feast of All Souls, a day honoring soon-to-be saints, during the eighth century, Mitchell said.
All Saints Day, a Holy day of obligation in the Catholic Church, celebrates souls who are home with God — those officially canonized by the church as well as those unknown to the church. The Litany of the Saints is typically prayed on this day.
All Souls Day is a time to honor and pray for the souls in Purgatory, those on their way home to God. Most parishes offer additional Masses or a special observance on this day, too, Mitchell said. In Victoria, all souls will be honored with a special Mass officiated by the Rev. Jacob Koether, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, in Resurrection Cemetery at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“In my family, we always made sure we had fresh flowers on the graves of our relatives, and we cleaned their graves and made sure those types of things were taken care of,” Mitchell said. “The focus is on loved ones and friends who have passed away.”
Dia de los Muertos, like All Souls Day, is a time to remember departed friends and family. Temporary altars are erected in homes with photos and items reminiscent of times spent with those loved ones.
“The altars represent the lives they lived,” Mitchell said. "They should be bright and strong and have vibrant colors."
Typically, the altars incorporate the four elements of Western culture: water, air, fire and earth. Marigolds, popular for their brightness and strong smell, standing in a glass of water might represent the element of water, Mitchell said. Food items such as bread or fruit might represent the earth. Candles, the element of fire, light the way for the souls to God. And papel picado, perforated, colorful paper banners, represent air or wind.
“You can’t see the wind or the Holy Spirit,” Mitchell said. “But you can see the results of them.”
Halloween and Dia de los Muertos both have suffered at the hands of commercialization, but both days are rooted in history and religion and have deeper meanings than skulls and skeletons, Mitchell said.
“Kids live in the real world. They see celebrations and decorations in every store. They go to trunk and treats,” Mitchell said. “We can tie those things to remembrance of the dead and honoring of the family — remembering we are mortal and there’s an afterlife we hope to get to. We can take the negative and turn it into something positive.”
