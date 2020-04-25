Editor’s Note: This article was written on April 1, 2020. CDC, stat, and local guidelines and recommendations may have changed by time of publication. Please keep these in mind when planning activities.
I just wanted to take a moment to thank you for what you did for my family the other day. Now, I understand you may think writing a thank-you letter is completely unnecessary, I mean, all you did was use your leaf blower, but it made a huge impact on me.
You see, my family and I have been wanting to clean out our front yard for a while so our kids can see people as they play, but we just haven’t been able to get off the ground, so to speak. By taking your leaf blower and blowing out our front yard, you gave us that first step in getting our yard clean, but that wasn’t really the point that stood out to me.
You seemed pretty friendly when we spoke. Actually, I was about to take my kids out for a walk, and you stayed to talk to them.
My son has a hard time understanding how to practice social distancing, bless his heart, but you didn’t flinch.
It may have been hard. I mean, there are people who go out of their way to avoid my kids because they are afraid we may be asymptomatic carriers, and I don’t blame them.
Yet, it’s hard for my kids to understand that reasoning. You gave them a little bit of hope that people will one day allow them to get closer again.
Still, that wasn’t the biggest impact.
It’s no news to any one that people are losing their jobs during this quarantine. People are having to be flexible and resilient and fight tooth and nail to put food on their tables. I have no idea what your personal situation is. Your business may be struggling; it may be booming. Either way, you took the time to do something of your profession knowing that I won’t be able to pay you a dime. I didn’t even realize you took the leaves and pollen off our porch until I went out much later to water my plants. In a time of scarcity, you freely gave a service to my family.
I left you a thank-you note on your car windshield. I realize now that they may have been a bad decision because you may not have even noticed. Anyway, it said, “God bless you and your family.”
I know, it was a pretty standard salutation, but what I really wanted to say couldn’t fit on a little thank you card. I wanted to say that I will pray for your family. I will give thanks for your family, and I wish you and your family the very best out of this situation. I hope if there’s anything my kids can take away from this situation is to give no matter what the circumstance. Give, even if we may not have enough to give. Serve, at any little chance we have.
