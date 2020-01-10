Frank Estrada, 62, a retired ranch hand, and his wife, Martina Estrada, 55, a cook at Retama Manor South, picked up a Dinner Church flier left by the Rev. Wade Powell, of First United Methodist Church, at Christ’s Kitchen.
“I told my wife that the Holy Spirit is going to take us over there, and we’ve been here for the past four months,” Frank Estrada said of the Wednesday evening event at United Methodist Church. “These guys are full of the Spirit when we get to Bible study. We get together and share Scriptures. He (Powell) explains word by word what it really means.”
Mackie Thompson, 52, an employee of Toyota of Victoria, also crossed paths with Powell at Christ’s Kitchen.
“He showed a lot of compassion for people of hunger and people who don’t have a whole lot,” Thompson said. “God blessed us to have a man in our midst who has love for God and love for people as God loves his people. He really did open his heart and open his doors.”
Dinner Church is 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at First United Methodist Church.
Smaller groups within United Methodist Church volunteer to prepare and serve a meal cafeteria-style every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome. The outreach also provides members with opportunities to work together outside of Sunday school classrooms and other normal settings.
“It’s been good for the entire church,” Powell said. “The different groups in the congregation have something else to do together.”
Jan. 8, the Horizon Sunday School Class, composed of about 30 members, served hot dogs and all the fixings during Dinner Church.
“We’re all very active in outreach. We’re all old, well not as old as me, but we’re not young,” laughed Morris Azbill, 80, in reference to his Horizon Sunday School Class. “This is our third or fourth time to provide a meal, and we just jump in there and do it.”
Azbill hopes those in attendance feel a sense of community with the church and the importance religion can have in their lives.
“It’s not a big heavy sermon, it’s light, and Communion is done very informally,” Azbill said. “We don’t pressure anyone. It’s a free meal and they listen to a little sermon, and I hope they get something positive out of it.”
Those in attendance at the last Dinner Church gathered around tables and enjoyed fellowship, their hot dogs and dessert while Powell read a reading from Luke aloud and offered his insights. Together, they shared Holy Communion and prayed the Lord’s Prayer. Some of the attendees offered personal testimony about how God was working in their lives.
Often, someone will sing or play an instrument as well, Powell said. And typically, after dinner, some choose to join Bible study groups for children, youth or adults, while others help clean up or simply return home.
“What I find truly heartwarming is seeing people sitting around the tables knowing there might be a homeless person sitting and enjoying the meal next to someone who drives a Lexus,” Powell said. “It’s really powerful to see people enjoy worship together, to worship side-by-side regardless of socioeconomic condition. Some great friendships have been formed. Ordinarily, these people do not have the opportunity to even meet each other much less become friends.”
First United Methodist is filled with Christ’s love, Powell said.
When Powell became the new pastor at First United Methodist Church in July, he brought with him a fresh perspective. He noticed that the congregation was very active in community outreach, and he knew that he wanted to help continue that work.
“It’s a wonderful congregation that has done so much in terms of outreach, especially with Hurricane Harvey,” Powell said. “I wanted to make sure that we continued that, so we, as a staff, got together and talked about what we need to be doing inside and outside the walls of the church to reach people who might not ordinarily show up on Sunday morning.”
Dinner Church evolved in the same vein as the ancient church when people worshipped in each other’s homes and their worship often included a meal, Powell said.
“It’s the apostolic way of having church around a table,” he continued. “We went out and invited folks.”
While brainstorming about outreach, Powell and the staff acknowledged that many individuals and families in Victoria struggle financially and might not feel comfortable attending the large, downtown church where members don their best clothing for traditional Sunday services.
They also realized that a segment of the congregation’s population likely dines most evenings alone. And furthermore, they surmised that longtime members who regularly attended one particular morning worship service might not know those who routinely attended the other two.
Hosting Dinner Church seemed like a way to remedy these situations, and the results have proven them right.
Dinner Church was revealed to the congregation as any other new service where everyone worships together, rather than an “us feeding them” food ministry, Powell said.
“We appealed to them to attend and help launch it, and it’s been really interesting to see people make friends,” Powell said. “I’ve gone to lunch with several members I’ve met at Dinner Church to get to know them, hear their stories and see the way God has worked in their lives, and it’s been great.”
At the launch of Dinner Church, about 75% in attendance already were members of the church, Powell said. Now, the number of attendees, typically 80 to 120, has remained the same, but only 20% of them represent the established membership.
“When you launch a new church or a new service, you ask people from the existing one to come to the new one while you’re working on building it up,” Powell said. “The growth in the new service tends to be steady, but the makeup of the people changes. It grows in people new to the church and diminishes in those who are already members. They go back to the services that they attended before.”
And it works the other way, too. Some of the new Wednesday evening members have felt comfortable enough to start attending Sunday morning services, Powell said.
A few youths from the Wednesday group even participated in the youth-oriented Christmas narrative that was a vital part of the Christmas Eve worship in the big sanctuary, he said.
“I’ve heard it said that Sunday mornings are the most segregated times in our nation, so it’s really refreshing to see that we are breaking through segregation barriers,” Powell said. “Whether it’s race or socioeconomic condition, we’re seeing a breakdown of barriers.”
Thompson said Powell treats those who attend Dinner Church like family.
“He’s given us a chance to realize that there’s people in this world who actually want to see progress with people who have been not on top of things. We have been through some things, and he’s trying to help us work through those things by teaching us, loving us, showing us compassion,” Thompson said. “He’s showing us that relationship God really wants to restore in each and every one of us.”
