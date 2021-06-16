Matthew Wise is coming home and he’s bringing four classically trained musicians with him.
Wise, 41, lead singer and rhythm guitarist with Down for the Count in San Antonio, will return to Victoria, his hometown, Friday to perform at Schroeder Hall. Mandi Powell will open the show at 7:30 p.m., and Wise and his bandmates will take the stage at 9 p.m.
Wise, an Episcopal priest at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in San Antonio, grew up in Tanglewood in Victoria. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1998 before heading to Texas A&M University.
Wise started playing the guitar the summer before he entered high school and, at the urging of his father, developed his musical chops by playing with the musical team at STJ Catholic Masses.
“My experiences at St. Joseph High School had a deep impact on my own spiritual journey, my faith life, and now I’m a priest,” Wise said.
Growing up, Wise enjoyed working on his grandfather’s farm in Austwell, and he took full advantage of the hunting and fishing in the area.
“I would fish for redfish in San Antonio Bay and try to gig flounder late at night or early in the morning with an old gas lantern,” Wise said. “Victoria was such a great town to grow up in. It’s a small town that doesn’t feel like a small town, but it’s small enough that you know folks and have connections. There’s plenty of fun to be had.”
Part of the fun Wise experienced was going to Schroeder Hall with his family when he was young and during high school in the early 90s.
“It’s a very historied place and so many great bands and huge names, phenomenal musicians and singer-songwriters, have played there,” Wise said. “It’s been a great place for family entertainment for decades, and it’s my understanding that the new owners have done an incredible job of revamping the place.”
Wise said he heard the hall has state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems that really upgrade the live music experience.
Wise’s bandmates include Bethany Hirota-Mabry, drummer and percussionist who is the band director for a middle school in San Antonio; Tim Logan, stand-up bass player who is the orchestra director for a high school in San Antonio; Gene Dowdy, fiddle player who is a professor at Shriner University in Kerrville as well as conductor for the local orchestra; and Gary Mabry, the music director at Church of the Holy Spirit in San Antonio, who plays the mandolin, banjo, electric guitar and harmonica.
Down for the Count is primarily a cover band but plays some original music, too. The band plays Americana, roots country, Texas country with that “Lone Star gravelly feel to it,” bluegrass and Southern rock. Their influences include Ray Wylie Hubbard, Slaid Cleaves, Old Crow Medicine Show and Nickel Creek, and they play everything from Crosby, Stills and Nash and the Eagles to Bob Wills and Waylon Jennings.
“We’re excited to take the stage for our first live show in 16 months,” Wise said. “This will be a great homecoming for me in many ways and a great way for us to come out of the pandemic on a great stage at a great venue with folks ready to dance and have a great night.”
