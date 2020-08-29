If you have spent the last month wracking your brain and heart in debates, research, prayer or horoscope consultation over how to approach school this fall, I just want to take the time to applaud you.
It’s clear that you care about the mental, emotional, physical and social well-being of your child or children, and you didn’t come to your decision lightly, if you have already made one. Whatever you choose to do, you as the parent know best, and should be affirmed that there is no right or wrong answer for all families, as this is a personal decision. I love hearing how many local parents and teachers are approaching this hurdle.
That being said, I would like to take the next few articles to address the new home-schooling families. This is a big undertaking, and I know that many of you are feeling overwhelmed right now. My family and I decided that we wanted to homeschool way back before even having kids, so I was able to take the time to research curriculums, take courses and become part of support systems — things that many of you have not had the luxury of being able to do. Now that you have been thrust into this new world of education, let me help out by giving you some of the best advice I was given at the start of my journey.
Remember “The Lego Movie” that came out in 2014? There was a catchy song from that movie called “Everything Is Awesome.” Now, I want you to sing that song, but replace that phrase with “Everything Is Homeschool.” It’s going to change your world. Let me illustrate.
I was at a loss for activities with my 3-year-old one day, so I decided to sit back and let him lead with what he wanted to do. He decided to play a game where we had to search for a monster, so we walked around the house with me guiding the way. After, he got on his little toy car and played “Taxi Driver,” where I had to call him to come and pick me up at our address, and he had to drive me around town; afterward, I paid him his fee.
When we got tired, we read a book called “The Adventures of Taxi Dog” by Debra Barracca. We then took a break for me to make dinner and for the kids to have some free play. Pretty uneventful, right? Not really. Let’s break the activities down in “teacher-speak.”
- Vocabulary reinforced: left, right, forward, backward, taxi, fee
- Math skills practiced: Counting 1-10 (money), simple addition and subtraction
- Reading: “The Adventures of Taxi Dog”
- Social Studies and geography: What’s in our neighborhood, our personal address, taxi driver occupation
Voila! Our little play turned into a full-blown lesson. We could have sung, “The Wheels on the Taxi” to add arts and music, and if my oldest were there, we could have printed out an actual map and color-coded it. It becomes scalable and assessable.
My point is that, on those days (and you will have many of them) when you didn’t complete that worksheet or that lesson in the curriculum, go back, sing “Everything Is Homeschool,” and really stop to think about what you accomplished that day.
