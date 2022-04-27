If You Go

Faith Academy's Fine Arts Department presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical G2K Cinderella in the Faith Family Church Main Sanctuary on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. (G2K means "Getting To Know.")

Tickets are available at the door: $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Faith Family Church is located at 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane.