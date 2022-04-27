In Rogers and Hammerstein’s musical Cinderella there is an overriding theme – anything is possible.
At Faith Academy, Christy Sutherland directing G2K Cinderella featuring 62 young actors singing and dancing proves that point.
Sutherland, the school’s fine arts director, with choreographer and assistant director Pheobe Clark, has gathered students from elementary grades through high school to create the magical, musical world of Cinderella on the stage of Faith Family Church’s main sanctuary. The acronym G2K means “Getting To Know.” The public performance is Friday at 7 p.m.
Clark said she hopes everyone will come out to see the show because the students are very gifted and supporting young talent is an important part of being in a community.
“It’s definitely fun to play Cinderella,” said Annabelle Thurman. “I think she’s a lot like an opposite of me, because she’s supposed to be very graceful and light on her feet. And I’m very clumsy – I’m not very elegant. And she’s very good at cleaning and keeping things together. And I’m not so organized or any of that.”
Thurman said her biggest challenge has been “having to work on the way that I walk. And definitely the way that I talk – making my voice sound higher and sweeter.”
Playing the role of the Prince is Nicholas Whyman. “I’m just excited for the show. Because when it was my freshman year, we were planning on doing it, and then COVID. And so, Cinderella got cancelled. And we were going to have it last year, but there were still some COVID restrictions. So, we waited a little more. I was actually supposed to be the Herald in my freshman year. And now, as a junior, I’m the Prince.”
Whyman said he relates to his character’s reluctance to attend the ball, explaining the Prince is only at the ball because his mother wants him to get married. “He’s kind of being pushed. And so sometimes I feel like that, in my own personal life.” He added, however, that a push can lead to good things – such as finding the love of your life like Cinderella.
Sutherland said the musical’s set design is a combination of a digital set and a traditional hand-painted set. They use seven LED panels, and two big screens on the right and left. “We have an incredibly talented audio and visual team. I mean, our sound guy who’s in charge, he literally ran sound at a Superbowl event. He’s just the best. Our audio/visual guy, he came from Disney.”
Choreographer Clark has been a part of the Faith Family Church and school “my whole life.” She attended Faith Academy for most of her childhood and graduated from Faith Academy high school.
I’ve always loved theater.” Cinderella is Clark’s second production with the school, as she previously worked as a choreographer for Alice in Wonderland. This time she is also an assistant director and has expanded responsibilities.
Clark comes from a family of dancers. Her grandmother was in the New York Ballet Academy and her mother, who was creative director at Faith Family Church for many years before retiring, danced with Busby Danccenter. “It’s just always been a god ingrained gift with my family. And I’m very blessed to have also inherited that,” she said.
When asked about her first theater role Clark laughed and said, “I don’t necessarily remember it, but my mother likes to always remind me that I played Baby Jesus when I was really little.”
She discovered a passion for theater when in the eighth grade. She said the school was doing a musical, Camp Rock. “And my friend wanted to try out. And I really didn’t want to.” Explaining she was in the “nothing’s cool kind of phase,” of middle school. Her friend really wanted to try out and didn’t want to do it by herself. “I was like, ‘Okay, fine. I’ll try out with you.’ And I ended up getting the lead.”
She said working with Christy Sutherland has been a valuable experience. “I absolutely love her. We get along so well.” Clark said the collaboration and chance to really explore how to stage a scene or help a performer has been very exciting. “It’s been a lot of fun to see how far my gifts can go.”
Thurman said Cinderella has a beautiful musical score. “It’s very floating, lots of piano, very classical, very ballroom and very pretty,’ adding the music “makes you feel so elegant” when dancing and moving on the stage.
In the role of Cinderella costumes are very important. Thurman said she has especially enjoyed “trying on all these costumes. The ballroom gowns have been incredible. I mean, I’ve never had so much personal attention in my entire life. … it has been so much fun.”
Whyman said one of the pluses of working on a stage production is that “It definitely teaches you responsibility and helps you with your communication skills.”
“I started going to faith Academy when I was in pre-K. My first play was in second grade, Willy Wonka.” Whyman said he was the head Oompa Loompa. Later, in sixth grade, he joined the student ministry worship team at Faith Family Church, playing piano. He has been playing piano since he was 6. Whyman also started singing regularly as a member of the that team.
“The song I’m singing in this play is kind of high for my vocal range.” Sutherland worked with him, and they altered one melody a bit.
He said that when “Cinderella walks in it’s like a complete trance. Everybody’s frozen.”
The ballroom dancing scenes are definitely something new for most of the students, including Whyman who laughed and explained that when Cinderella is wearing a ball gown the main rule is – don’t step on the dress!
Thurman described her school and church community as “one of the most caring, loving groups of people I’ve met my entire life. I think it would be such a good opportunity for people not only to come see a good show, but to come meet godly people who are really going to invite you into their life.” She said maybe people will look around and think, ‘Wow, this is a pretty nice place.’
