Editor’s Note: This article was written on April 12, 2020. CDC, state, and local guidelines and recommendations may have changed by time of publication. Please keep these in mind when planning activities.
I miss the gym. I loved going out to my group exercise classes and having a ball with a bunch of people I may or may not know and sweating together. It made the accomplishment so much more satisfying when I have completed a workout that I didn’t think I could do and the person next to me completed the same workout. When I feel more in shape, I look at the woman next to me who also feels more confident with her physique, and everything feels like a double win. The whole experience is a team effort.
Since the quarantine, so many gyms and exercise gurus have made their workouts and resources available, either for free or at a huge discount. Of course, I decided to take advantage of this and find a few workouts on Amazon so that I can continue my fitness. I did a few yoga workouts, and even dug out a few of my old DVDs that I haven’t done in a while. I had a little fun, even incorporated my kids in some of my workouts and made progress. Still, there’s only so much motivation you can build with watching an old DVD. That’s when I found out that the staff at the gym I go to, Citizens Healthplex, were putting out live workouts. This, my friends, was my game changer.
Now, let’s walk on the real side. Why would I want to watch someone else run a zumba class when I can watch Beto, the founder of zumba, hold a class himself? The answer, is in the community; the team effort I described in the beginning. In those live workouts, I get to see people I know lead a workout. I get to see my friends make comments; I get to imagine all of us back in that gym having a great time getting fit together, and I can put names and faces to the reactions. It helps give me the motivation to workout again the next day because there’s an actual schedule. It’s worth seeing people I know in the places I’m familiar with, or in our case, their homes, and it gives everything such a different meaning. I think this even applies to other types of media, not just exercise videos.
So, if you’re in the position to share a local story time, workout, church service, or whatever through digital means, know that what you do is worth it. We appreciate it, and we want to hear from you. We want to see you in your house, doing the same things that we are trying to do, and you don’t even need professional technology to do it. Just put it out there, and we’ll be on the other side watching right along.
