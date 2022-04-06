“What I do is high energy Americana, rockabilly music - piano based in sort of the style of Jerry Lee Lewis. But, you know, the truth of the matter is we (Williams and his band) do a lot of original material. Got one new album coming out, called “Who's going to play this old piano?”
He jokes: “You won't see anything like it on the Grammys, unless they nominate me, and I win one.”
So where does all his high energy come from?
“I've actually had it since I was a kid, diagnosed as being hyperactive when I was a child. I have really been blessed to be in good shape all my life. I run marathons and exercise and try to keep up because I exude a lot of energy on stage, and it's still a lot of fun.”
He said his audience requires it. “We play a couple 100 shows a year because when people see it, it's not like anything they've ever seen before. It's a different beast and it's on the piano. … this is old-style piano.”
He always brings his own piano to his performances because a lot of times the venue will only have keyboards available, and keyboards won’t handle his energy or style of playing.
Williams calls the piano a “magical instrument” and he loves playing classic Ragtime and jazz and blues.
One of Williams most significant influences was when he went on the road with musician Sleepy LaBeef, (Thomas Paulsley LaBeff) who was known for an extensive repertoire that combined rockabilly with rock-and-roll, Southern gospel, blues and country.
“I was 14, just about to turn 25.” Williams joked. “And, you know, knew everything, but didn't know a thing, really. He took me under his wing, and he was one of the greatest entertainers that I had ever seen. And you, you didn't want to follow him. Sleepy was somebody that commanded the audience.” He said other entertainers didn’t want to follow his act, which was eventually to his detriment.
On a personal level, Williams said he loves listening to Mexican music. He said he likes the traditional melodies and instruments. “I have no idea what they’re saying or singing,” but he said it is the emotional response to music that counts.
Williams said he is looking forward to putting on a good show in Victoria. “I’m kind of like Vladimir Horowitz (classical pianist) meets Joe Namath (football quarterback known for his footwork) meets Jackson Pollack (abstract expressionist artist). You never know what you’re going to get.”
“There aren't many people like me, you know. I say to people, ‘me and my band, we're all in the same book. A lot of times we're on the same paragraph, but hardly ever on the same sentence.’ It's like a piece of art that you're doing right there, right then, and somehow it conveys, but that's why I like it.”
