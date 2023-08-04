“Faster, Auntie, faster!” my little girl cried. Her “aunt”, a close family friend, moved the lever up next to the wheel and up went the front of the boat. My stomach turned as the water rushed behind us, and the wind brushed the hair from our faces. It was our first time in a motorboat and our first time feeling freedom on a lake.
This was not our original plan for our summer trip. We were going to visit some close friends at their cottage by the lake for some swimming, hot dogs and taco salad. Nothing too fancy or crazy, until they told us that their parents owned a boat that we could ride on. Having lived in the Texan/New Mexican desert for most of my life, riding on a boat was not common, so although I was hesitant at first, my friend assured me that as long as the children wore a life jacket, there was nothing to worry about. I looked about the boat before committing to riding in it. No seat belts, nothing to hang on to; it was a wonder anyone was able to stay on this foreign contraption.
I wasn’t sure that my youngest, who is only 3, would be interested in anything of the sort, but she loved the idea of speed and water; two of her favorite things. I found a seat, put on a jacket, and got ready for an experience I will never forget.
The noise wasn’t any louder than some cars, and the ride started out very smooth and slow. “I could totally handle this,” I thought, but after the request to go faster, I was in for the ride of my life. Unprepared for the bumpy waves, I held onto my daughter nice and tight, unaware of how tight I was actually holding her.
It was different from any motorcycle or convertible I had been on; the feeling of the wind in your hair was accompanied with this feeling of riding into a vast expanse of water and mountains. There were no lanes, no signs, just birds, trees and water. The islands showed you where to turn, the birds told you where to fish, and the frogs showed you where to swim.
To top it off, this was up in the Great White North where my husbands’ family and close friends are from, so the air was cool and crisp, much like winter in South Texas, and I was pretty unprepared.
My little girl was completely unaffected, however, She loved the wind, smiled her bright and free smile all the ride-long, and shook her head at the spray of the water. I had never seen such a free and nature-loving spirit as I saw in her that day. In fact, I enjoyed it all the more because of it.
It’s amazing how these little experiences can bring out the best in people you see on a daily basis, including your own children. How wonderful it is to experience nature, friendship and love all in one activity. I hope you all are having an equally amazing summer, bonding with friends, family, or just yourself and nature.