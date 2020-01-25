Coby Wasicek has been with the Victoria Police Department’s Explorer Program since it began in 2017.
Coming from a family of first responders, Coby said he joined the program to affirm his choice about the career path he wanted to take.
“I joined because I wanted to get a basic feel for law enforcement. I’ve seen my mom do it since I was a kid,” he said. “My dad was a paramedic, too, and I wanted to see why they actually did it, and I feel like I’ve gotten a good base for why they do it, which is to help the community.”
Fourteen kids are involved in the program that was started by Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig to bridge the gap with the Victoria community and to give students an avenue to explore law enforcement as a career.
“It shows that the police department cares about our kids in the community. We also want them to be positive role models,” said Officer Joseph Felan. “We do a lot of volunteering and community work, and that is to show the kids that it’s not about me all the time; it’s about the community as a group, especially here in the Crossroads.”
The Explorer Program is run by Felan, who speaks highly of the kids he teaches.
“These are well-behaved, good kids, very smart and intelligent,” Felan said. “They have to have good grades to be involved and have a good moral compass overall.”
The Explorers are held to the same standards as officers in the Victoria Police Department when it comes to such things as uniform and grooming standards.
“We have the same guidelines that we keep (for) our police officers,” Felan said. “So they follow the same policies that we have here at the Victoria Police Department because they represent the department. Eventually they’re going to start riding out with our officers so when they do that, they have to look professional,” Felan said. “We just want to make sure that when they go into a career just like this, they know they have to follow the rules.”
Since joining the program, Coby has decided he wants to follow in his parents’ footsteps and be a first responder, specifically either a police officer or a U.S. Marshal.
“I was kind of iffy on if I wanted to go into it because, you know, with law enforcement you might not see the prettiest things out there, and some people might pull themselves back and say, ‘This isn’t for me,’” Coby said. “But just getting this feel for it, I actually feel like I got an amazing opportunity to do this in my life, and this program will help me in the future.”
Unlike Coby, Andrew Nguyen does not have any family in law enforcement and has decided not to go into that field, but he still felt the value of the Explorer Program.
“I’ve always been a big supporter of the police department, and I really do feel that I have learned a lot of life skills not just in law enforcement but with how to do interviews and conduct basic first aid,” Andrew said. “I really feel like we get to form a connection with the police officers and with each other where, under normal circumstances, we never would have gotten to interact with each other.”
Andrew plans to attend Texas A&M University to study aerospace engineering but will continue with the Explorer Program until then.
“I joined the Explorers because it sounded like a way to really learn about what the police officers go through on a day-to-day basis, and I really do feel like I got an inside peek on the daily life of a Victoria officer,” Andrew said.
The Explorers will also participate in a competition with about 100 other Explorers from different departments across Texas. The Explorers will be assigned a scenario and information about an incident, and they will have to show what they know about how to handle the incident and cover all their bases just like a police officer.
“This year is going to be our first year that we go to competition,” Felan said. “There’s about 14-20 different categories that we can enter. Most of them have to do with traffic-related events or building searches, so what we do is we have specialized groups in our department that will come and teach them.”
The program has kids from various backgrounds, but there is a common theme throughout of wanting to get to know law enforcement.
“We have a lot of kids who are interested in law enforcement,” he said. “This might be a career that they want to pursue when they grow up, and it may not be, but it informs them, and they get a feel for it. It gives them a good understanding for what we do.”
