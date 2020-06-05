God has a plan.
When Jim Graff, pastor of Faith Family Church, was heading to Arizona State University to play baseball, his car broke down in Tulsa, Okla. His circumstances along with a healthy dose of curiosity ended in a hitchhiking expedition to investigate the nearby campus of Oral Roberts University. He ended up staying and playing ball for the private, evangelical university where he also found his calling and met his future wife, Tamara Graff.
From a small church composed of 80 families in 1989, Jim Graff, 60, and Tamara Graff, 58, have led Faith Family Church from a location near the Victoria Regional Airport where Faith Academy now sits to its current location on Mockingbird with 4,000 active members. The 18,000-square-foot sanctuary was built in 1998.
The mission of Faith Family Church is to celebrate God and champion people, he said.
“We do that through weekly services and through about 200 ministries led by staff and volunteers,” he continued.
And the people come from all backgrounds.
“If you went to the mall or Faith Family, they would look similar,” he said.
Ministries include local prayer, outreach and Bible study groups, as well as regular mission trips to India and Guatemala, among numerous other initiatives. For example, the church hosts weekly ladies’ and men’s Bible study groups, children’s services and “Celebrate Recovery” gatherings. Children also can get involved in Junior Bible Quiz. Members can participate in dramas such as “Scrooge” in which they learn to act and sing for crowds of 8,000 people over the course of a weekend. Like children, young adults also have opportunities for worship and camaraderie. Among local outreach projects, the church feeds the poor and mows lawns for the elderly. In August, Faith Family will open the House of Palms in Victoria for pregnant 18- and 19-year-old women in crisis.
“We’ll work with VISD to take in homeless and pregnant girls,” he said.
Tamara Graff called Humble home before she moved to Victoria with her husband in 1989. Her father was a pastor with Southern Baptist roots who led a nondenominational church in Houston. She knew from a young age that she wanted to marry someone in ministry. She has always been involved in the church even when she was a full-time mother of four children.
“I’ve taken on more and more as they have grown up,” she said. “I valued the time I spent at home with them. They were my first priority, but I was always involved.”
Tamara Graff is the women’s pastor and heads up the missions. She is over the ladies’ Bible study that keeps women connected and growing in their walk with God. She also visits Banchada, India, every year where there is a 500-year history of brothers selling their sisters into prostitution for their parents.
So far, with help from other organizations around the world, the church has established a campus with a school and dormitories and rescued 86 sisters and brothers combined. Currently, another campus is under construction there. In all, the church has supported 35 missions for 20 years in India, and they all are located, like Banchada, in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The state has a large group of unreached people, meaning they have culture and language but no churches.
Jim Graff grew up Catholic in the small town of Saxonburg, Pa., before he became a Baptist for a number of years. He started a Bible study group in high school for people of all religious backgrounds and dreamed of an interdenominational church for his small town.
“Whatever your background is, we can study together and focus on learning to walk with God,” he said of his vision that started in high school.
In college, he felt the call to either missionary work or ministering. After graduation, Graff performed missionary work in Uganda, Finland and Costa Rica for three years. He traveled around the areas speaking in schools and churches and taking part in outdoor crusades or celebrations. The following year, he worked at Oral Roberts University as mission director where he oversaw 40 missionary teams that traveled to about 50 nations. Finally, he worked for his wife’s father as a young adult pastor for three years before he moved to Victoria to become pastor of Faith Family Church.
“I didn’t picture myself doing it (ministering) at first. I just started helping people and as I got to know the Holy Spirit, I got a sense that that was what He was leading me to do,” he said.
When it comes to religious life, Jim Graff loves being part of a community of people making a difference at Faith Family while Tamara Graff enjoys watching people understand God – to know His love for them and the value He has for their lives.
“I love watching people discover that,” Tamara Graff said.
However, like everything else, religious life has its challenges, too.
“You can’t always meet all the expectations of people, and it’s difficult sometimes. You want to do something but you can’t do everything you wish you could,” Jim Graff said.
For Tamara, the most challenging part of the job is watching when people do not thrive in their walk with God.
“It’s always a disappointment,” she said. “We want to see them make it because the life He has for them is so good.”
Every day that Jim Graff drives up to Faith Family Church is a realization of a dream to build a church in a small region.
“I’m happy people came together and it happened,” he said.
Tamara is grateful to be a good influence in a great community.
“I’ve seen great people be a part of the church, the body of Christ, and make a difference in this region,” she said.
The Graffs have been married for 34 years and have four children ages 25 to 32. They have two grandchildren and one on the way. They both like to travel and hike. Jim Graff also likes to give talks at other churches as part of his traveling experience. He and his sons love sports and attend games whenever they can.
Tamara Graff likes to shop, sip coffee and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
During these challenging times, Jim Graff encouraged people to stay focused on their hopes and not their hardships.
“Hardships are experienced throughout life, but stay focused on your hopes and keep moving towards them,” he said.
