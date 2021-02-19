For more than 20 years, Sheila Bauer, 43, of Victoria, has walked away from the annual Inspired Women’s Conferences hosted by Faith Family Church with a feeling of being renewed. She left knowing that she could be a good mother to her five children, a loving wife to her husband Scott Bauer, and an encourager. She felt the sense that she could do whatever it was God was calling her to do.
“Whoever was speaking, it was always a timely message given,” Bauer said of the guest speakers at the events. “As I have grown up as a mom in the church — my children are young adults and teenagers now — I owe a lot of patience, knowledge and wisdom to the lady’s ministry and the women’s conferences. You realize that we’re all imperfect; we’re all in different walks of faith; we’re in different seasons of life. You hear the timely word, and you leave feeling blessed and better.”
This year, the theme of the Inspired Women’s Conference will be, “BeLoved,” and the two-day event will be Feb. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The guest speaker will be Sheila Walsh, and a box lunch will be served on Saturday. In-person tickets are $30 each while virtual tickets are $15 each on the website or Facebook. Childcare at the event is $5.
From Scotland, Walsh is an author, Bible teacher and television host who lives with her family in Texas. Walsh’s books have sold more than five million copies; she has spoken around the world to more than six million women; and the “Life Today” television show for which she serves as co-host potentially reaches 100 million people daily.
Walsh’s message is, “God is for you.”
“Sometimes a message comes along and really strikes a chord in your heart, as if God was speaking that exact thing for me in this season of my life,” Bauer said. “You needed to hear that message in that point in time, and it pushed you to a deeper level of commitment in your walk with the Lord.”
Bauer said the conference attracts all ages.
“It’s awesome. The wisdom imparted to you from the older generation, and (also) the sweetness of the new moms coming up,” Bauer said. “You embrace the season God has you in.”
Bauer continued that the speakers are “prayed up and ready to say what God will have them say.” She said watching the women in the audience connect with the speakers’ hearts is always powerful.
Bauer is looking forward to joining the other women to hear Walsh’s message. She said the attendees always encourage each other, have fun and make wonderful memories.
“I’m looking forward to connecting in a COVID-friendly environment and growing in my faith more,” she said.
Over the course of two decades, Bauer’s favorite speaker has been Tamara Graff, wife of Faith Family Church Pastor Jim Graff and overseer of the missions and women’s ministry.
“There are lots of good speakers but my ultimate favorite is Ms. Tamara. She’s an awesome speaker who can connect with the ladies,” Bauer said. “Being a mom and a wife, watching her example over the years has been outstanding, and I’ve learned a lot. She definitely has the gift to speak and connect. She’s great.”
Faith Family Church has been hosting the women’s conferences for more than 25 years.
This year's theme of “BeLoved” was chosen because Graff wants the women to understand that God loves them wherever they are in their lives. She wants the women to trust in God’s love in their lives.
“Whatever season you’re in, trust that he’s a God who loves you,” Graff said. “God loves us so much that we can trust him, and wherever he leads us or takes us, it’s for our best. We hear all the time that God loves us, but we can trust him, (too).”
The church hosts the conferences because women are so busy in their lives that they often become burdened and depleted, Graff said. Women give all the time, so this is a weekend when they can receive. They can be refreshed and renewed.
“We can focus on ourselves and letting God love us and strengthen us where we are,” Graff said. “We set aside time to be in God’s presence, and it’s so refreshing. We want the women to laugh and have fun. We eat and hear God speak to us through the speaker. One conference can turn your life around. We need a chance to be refocused and refueled.”
Walsh will speak about her walk through a mental breakdown and hospitalization, Graff said.
“Her spirit is so life-giving and encouraging,” Graff said. “It’s a redemptive message that she has, that God loves you where you are and will see you through anything. Walsh is fun, life-giving and vibrant.”
