If you want to see faith in action, spend some time at Christ’s Kitchen.
For decades, Christ’s Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Ave. in Victoria, is a bustling center of volunteer activity for those in need of help. They have fed anyone who is hungry a hot and healthy meal each Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They also provide additional resources by partnering with other organizations. Quite literally, Christ’s Kitchen is a base of operations for kindness, compassion and assistance.
Although food is definitely at the heart of what they do at Christ’s Kitchen, there is an understanding that more is needed. Among the many volunteers serving food, giving comfort or counsel, or just hanging out to chat with the community of men, women and children who arrive each day, are professionals with laptops helping in a different way.
On Wednesdays, for example, Kem Calk, a health worker with Be Well Victoria, acts as a mini mobile community resource center. She, and others like her, assist with things most people simply take for granted — documents, housing, health care and more.
Calk said that “one of the hardest things about being on the streets — being homeless — is losing documents. So, we help them get birth certificates, Social Security cards and IDs, because without those things, they can't get jobs or housing.”
She said their belongings are at high risk of theft and “they get lost because they have nowhere to keep their things,” The process of obtaining identification documents can be difficult. As an example, she said, “We replace them as best we can. It can get very hard because you have to have an ID to get a birth certificate.”
Be Well Victoria works closely with other organizations such as the United Way, Mid-Coast Family Services and the Gulf Bend Center to coordinate services. On June 16 from 2 to 5 p.m., Christ’s Kitchen will host a community resource fair that will provide a single location for a wide range of assistance available from local organizations. Anyone who is seeking information or help is encouraged to attend.
The resource fair will also give local organizations a chance to find out what the community needs through a brief survey of visitors about what they think is important.
“It's nice to come face to face with your resources,” Calk said, explaining the one-stop resource fair eliminates the need to go from one place to another to find help. When a person is turned down for help for whatever reason in one location, they usually stop seeking help. The fair seeks to prevent that sense of discouragement.
“They get to meet their resources up close and personal and talk to them and know who these people are, know where they are and know where they can get these resources and exactly what each one can do,” Calk said.
Sitting in the middle of Christ’s Kitchen, Terri, a woman who chose not to give her last name, was greeted enthusiastically by many others in “the community,” as the people who come and go for meals and help at Christ’s Kitchen describe themselves. Terri, who has been homeless off and on for two years, shared a bit about her present life, as well as a bit of her past.
Terri worked for 30 years making hand-tooled saddles, among other things. She is friendly, outgoing and because of her circumstances — tough. Originally from Yoakum, the 50-year-old said she has never used drugs but does suffer from PTSD caused by abuse in her childhood.
Thinking things might be better in a larger town, Terri traveled to Austin, hoping to get help to get back on her feet.
“I went to Austin, and I was sleeping under a freeway bridge,” she said, adding there were “big rats, as big as possums, and I'm not talking one or two, I'm talking several. I couldn't sleep at night because they would fall on you.”
She said the waiting lists for housing assistance in Austin was months long and finally she thought, “I just want to go home.” She returned to Victoria.
Terri said she’d be happy to go back to work, “But how can you get a job and then go to work, not having a shower and stuff like that?”
Mental health has been an ongoing problem for Terri.
“I tried to commit suicide the first time when I was 10 years old,” she said.
She also described sexual molestation and severe beatings from a sister when she was growing up.
“I had a mother that didn’t care,” she said.
Her father died when she was very young, and Terri said her only support as a young person was from a grandmother and great aunt. When they were gone, so was her fragile support system.
Terri said the services she has been able to receive through places like Christ’s Kitchen and Mid-Coast Family Services, among others have been much better than in Austin, despite Victoria’s relatively small size. But she’s still living hand-to-mouth and doesn’t have a permanent safe place of her own. She said she tries to help others when she can. It can be especially dangerous for a woman alone. She’s already had threats from a man “that won’t leave me alone.”
Homelessness is “a bigger problem than people think,” Calk said about the number of homeless people in Victoria. It’s not just adults who find themselves in a bad situation. She said there are also about 700 to 800 students “sleeping on somebody's couch or doubled up somewhere.” She said that even if someone isn’t sleeping outside or in a tent, if they don’t have a space of their own that is meant for sleeping, they are essentially homeless.
“Cars are not meant for human habitation,” she said as an example.
“What we try to do here — what Christ’s Kitchen does — and what we all do, is tell them ‘You can have a life. You can start your life over.’ But the problem is, we don't have enough places to put them temporarily,” Calk said, adding that when a person has an addiction or mental illness “You can't get someone sober on the street. You cannot get someone mentally stable on the street. They have to have a place where they feel safe to sleep. And all we have is a 17-bed facility at Salvation Army. For men, that's it. That's all we have in Victoria. We have a program at the Perpetual Health Home, which is only for women, but they have to be able to work, and some of these people that are on the street are mentally ill, and they can't work, or they're disabled, and they can't work.”
Calk said she is looking forward to the results of the survey from the fair.
“A lot of times, we think we know what the community needs," she said. "But the problem is no one ever asks the community what they need. We just assume we know.”
Terri said it’s important for people to understand that those who experience homelessness are worthwhile, too. She said some people “look down their nose at you, like, ‘Oh, you're homeless.’ One day, everything could just be pulled out from underneath you like it was for me. I had everything going and just like that,” she paused and snapped her fingers. “People need to realize we're human, too. We're the same … we all bleed red. … Everybody's human. I just feel like that I'm being discriminated against over something I can't control right now.”
“Homelessness is not just one person's problem. It's everybody's problem,” Terri said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.