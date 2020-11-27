“And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to which also you were called in one body; and be thankful,” Colossians 3.15.
The Bible talks a lot about peace. In fact, Jesus is referenced as our “Prince of Peace.” However, we live in a world that does not promote peace, nor does it want to allow us to have peace. Our world is too busy, too selfish and too mean to have peace. But God calls us to something higher than the standards of the world. He calls us to peace.
Let’s begin with this question: Does peace live in your heart? It can, you know. Paul writes, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus,” Philippians 4.6-7.
The peace of which the penman is speaking is a godly peace that is available to us all. A godly peace for which we should be grateful. Here’s why: We need God’s peace to calm our hearts in the challenging days in which we live. His peace alone can bring health and comfort to our minds and our hearts. And, living with this godly peace in our lives honors God, and it helps us to point others, who are looking for peace, to him. His peace, you see, is free for the taking.
Life is not perfect anywhere or at any time. There are challenges both large and small that come into all our lives. Each challenge has the potential to rob us of our peace. Yet, if we choose to be thankful to God, in the midst of those challenges, his peace will rule our hearts.
Yes, it can sound naïve, especially if one is walking in a sad and challenging place, to simply say that godly peace is available, but it is.
And for that we must be thankful — not just once a year when we celebrate with friends and family, but every day, every week, every month and year.
My friends, we need to thank God for his love, his care and his protection. We need to thank him for leading us through the maze of heartache and distraction. He will help us as we choose to be thankful, and today we can allow his peace to rule our hearts.
Let us sincerely pray that God will open our hearts to a new attitude of gratitude. Let us pray to be a better representative of his love, as seen in the life and sacrifice of his Son.
Let us pray that he will fill our mind with the things that bring joy to our lives. Let us also pray for his strength to strengthen us, his love to comfort us and his peace to be found daily in our hearts.
