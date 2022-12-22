Hanukkah

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah is an eight-night celebration that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the Maccabean Revolt. It begins on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar, which usually occurs in November or December. Celebrations include meals with traditional foods, the lighting of the menorah, and eight nights of games and gifts.

 ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock

Like Adam Sandler sang in numerous versions of his "Chanukah Song," the Jewish holiday that began at sundown on Dec. 18 is known as the Festival of Lights.

Here's a look at what that's all about and why everyone should take a turn spinning a dreidel during the holiday's "eight crazy nights" — and what a dreidel is, for that matter.

"Although the history of Hanukkah commemorates the 'David and Goliath' victory of a determined group of Jewish ragtag revolutionaries against the massive Greek forces, it commemorates much more than that," said Dr. Gary Branfman, who is president of the congregation Temple B'nai Israel in Victoria. "Hanukkah celebrates the eternal light and spirit of Judaism. It signifies the never-ending quest to extinguish the plague of racism and the inability to extinguish the flame of Judaism. The menorah reminds us that darkness is not an entity. It is the absence of light."

The holiday, which is not mentioned in the Bible, dates to 164 B.C. and marks the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, of which one section is now known as the Wailing Wall, or Western Wall, where written prayers are left, folded, in crevices.

The story involves a siege surrounding the temple and then an occupation by Greek warriors; battle elephants, yes, battle elephants; a revolt by the Maccabees; the temple's reclamation and rededication; and only enough olive oil to keep the temple's Eternal Flame — which illuminates the most holy portions of the temple — ablaze for one day.

A messenger sent to retrieve more oil took eight days to return and, in that time, the single day's worth of oil enabled the flame to glow the entire time — seen as a miracle in its time and not just a good carbon footprint. That was enough of a tale, however, to keep the holiday story burning through the centuries.

Today, Hanukkah is celebrated as a family time, with food, gifts, candle-lighting, prayers and spinning a top called a dreidel.

What's a dreidel?

Dreidel

Children play with plastic dreidels and gamble with chocolate money.

A popular children's song says a dreidel is made of clay, but today they're most often made of wood or plastic.

The top has four sides, each represented by a letter of the Hebrew alphabet — nun, gimmel, hey, shin.

It's actually a gambling game, not too unlike playing craps with dice. When the dreidel lands on nun, the player gets nothing; on gimmel, the player gets the whole pot of coins; on hey, the player gets half the pot; and on shin the player must toss a coin into the pot. 

Why candles?

Menorah

Candles on menorahs burn bright on the first evening of Hanukkah. 

Eight candles on the menorah, which for Hanukkah is called a hanukkiyah, represent the eight days of oil burning in the Second Temple.

The ninth candle, generally in the center of the hanukkiyah, is used to light the others.

Using oil today would be hazardous, so beginning around the 1920s in North America, candles were used as a replacement. In some European cities, this didn't change until much later.

Prayers are generally sung before the candles are lit each night of the holiday.

Battle elephants, really?

battle elephants

It is believed that elephants were deployed by the ancient Greeks to fight for control of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. 

The website ohr.edu's column Ask the Rabbi explains that the Book of Maccabees tells of ancient Greek armies coming against the Israelites with armored elephants.

"It is known from other historical sources as well that the Greeks used elephants in warfare," the site explains. "They were the ancient tanks."

Whether an armored tank today or one with four legs and tusks in ancient times, the confrontations can't be fun. 

What's a latke?

Latkes

The iconic Hanukkah food is beloved by Jews and non-Jews alike (as most forms of fried potatoes are). But latkes were not always made using potatoes. After the expulsion of Jews from Sicily in the late 1400s, their traditional fried ricotta pancakes spread to northern Italy. It was only in Eastern Europe in the mid-1800s, after a surplus crop of potatoes, that potato latkes became the fritter of choice for Ashkenazi Jews. Whether grating the potatoes and onions by hand, or using a food processor to cut down on prep time, these latkes fit the bill when topped with applesauce, sour cream, or lox.

A potato latke — known in the United States as a potato pancake — is a traditional dish served during Hanukkah.

It's said potato pancakes, because they are fried in pans of oil, are symbolic of the olive oil used to light the Eternal Flame in the old temple.

Others say the original latke was really a plate of cheese that, when served with wine to an opposing general, put him to sleep and allowed the Israelites to sever his head and display it to his soldiers, who then fled in fear.

Either way, the potato variety today is often served with applesauce and has nothing to do with headaches over opposing generals.

Chocolate money?

chocolate money

On each night of Hanukkah, a child lights another candle on the menorah and is then given a gift, often money or candy — or both, in the form of chocolate coins. 

Yeah, it's a thing.

Kids in the U.S., and now around the world, have been receiving Hanukkah "gelt" since the 1800s.

On each night of Hanukkah, a child lights another candle on the hanukkiyah and is then given a gift. Those gifts often are accompanied by gelt, the Yiddish word for money.

Over the years, children have shown their appreciation for candy, so in the middle of the last century, enterprising entrepreneurs came up with the idea of foil-wrapped candy coins. The trend continues into this century as well.

