Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.