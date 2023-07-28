As 21st Century Americans, we are hypercritical of hypocrisy. When we see a celebrity, politician or preacher not practicing what they preach, we immediately mark them with that moniker.
Many in our world today consider Christians to be hypocrites. They see us praising God on Sunday morning and then swearing like a sailor during the rest of the week. They see us acting all holy in church and then like jerks at work or at school. They see our moral failings and fallings and say, “See! They’re all a bunch of hypocrites!”
The word “hypocrite” comes from the Greek word for “actor.” In ancient Greece, actors would wear large masks, hiding their true identity. Even today, actors pretend to be something they are not.
So do hypocrites.
The fact, however, that a Christian fails or falls into sin, does not mean that he or she is a hypocrite. It means that they are a sinner. Hypocrisy can only exist if the person claims to be something they are not. Hypocrisy can only exist if a Christian pretends like they aren’t really a sinner.
True Christians humbly and regularly admit that they are sinful.
The Christian Church is a hospital for sinners. When Christians fail and fall, it’s sad. It’s not what God wants. He wants us living in such a way that shines the light of his love to the world. As long as we live on this earth, however, we will not do that perfectly.
That doesn’t make us hypocrites. It simply means we are sinners.
Hypocrisy does exist, though, in Christian churches. The fact that a person belongs to or attends a Christian church doesn’t mean that they truly believe in Jesus. A person could simply be attending to keep their spouse or parents happy. They could claim to be a Christian for political reasons or to look good in their community.
A hypocrite is someone who claims to be a Christian, but doesn’t really believe.
Jesus once told a parable about a farmer who planted wheat in his fields. At night, his enemy went out and sowed weeds among the wheat – weeds which when they first sprouted looked just like the wheat.
When the farmer’s servants realized what had happened, they asked him if he wanted them to go and pull up all the weeds. The farmer told them, “No, because while you are pulling the weeds, you may root up the wheat with them.” He told them to wait until the harvest when they would easily be able to separate the weeds from the wheat.
The point of Jesus’ parable is that there may be weeds in our churches – hypocrites who look like they are Christian, but really aren’t. The problem is that we can’t see who they are. We can’t look into a person’s heart.
As Christians, our job isn’t to weed out the hypocrites from our churches. In doing so, we could accidentally root up true Christians who are simply struggling with sin. God knows what is in each person’s heart. The weeds will be separated from the wheat on Judgment Day.
For now, let’s be careful how we throw around that word “hypocrite.” You can’t look into another person’s heart. Only God knows if a person is a hypocrite or not.
But then do everything you can to not give the world opportunity to call you a hypocrite. Don’t act like you’re better than other people. Help others see that the Christian Church is a hospital for sinners. Live in such a way that reflects Christ’s love and mercy.