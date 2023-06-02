Well, it’s that time of year again – time for the family vacation. A quick trip to the Hill Country, a long weekend at the Frio River, your dream vacation to Mexico or Las Vegas or Disney World.
Whatever your vacation plans for this summer, enjoy them. Vacations give us a chance to spend quality time with our families. They help us recharge our batteries. And sometimes they are even restful (though I usually get home more tired than when I left).
But there is a danger with summer vacations. No, I’m not talking about the danger of sunburn or pick-pockets. I am not talking about car troubles or smelly hotel rooms. I am talking about taking a vacation from God.
It happens so easily. At home we are in a routine. We say our prayers before meals and before bed. We have family devotions. We get up on Sunday morning to go to church. God is part of our life — part of our routine.
But then we go on vacation. Prayers stop being said. Bibles and devotional books get left at home. Sunday morning comes and goes without even a thought of God or church.
God never takes a vacation. The Bible tells us that he “never slumbers nor sleeps” (Psalm 121:4). Even while we are on vacation, God isn’t. He is there watching over us, blessing us and especially forgiving us. God never takes a vacation from you. So don’t take one from him.
This year when you pack for your vacation, throw your Bible or a devotional book in your suitcase. Ask your pastor before you go to give you the name and address of a nearby church. What a joy to worship with Christian brothers and sisters in another city, state or even country.
And if there isn’t a church nearby, you can do what my dad did one summer when I was 11. We were camping in Montana, in the middle of nowhere. There were no churches nearby, so we did our own church. We sang a couple of hymns we all knew by heart. My dad read from the Bible and we talked about it as a family. We said the Lord’s Prayer and Apostle’s Creed together. We prayed that God would bless our trip — and he did.
That Sunday morning in Montana my dad taught me to never take a vacation from God — a lesson I hope to pass on to my children.
So, enjoy your vacations this summer. Get some fresh air. See new places. Recharge your batteries. But this year, don’t take a vacation from God.