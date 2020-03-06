Minimalism seems to be all the rage these days. I’ll admit to having jumped on the bandwagon and embracing an uncluttered lifestyle; of only owning things that add value to my life.
I’m reminded of my years in a Cistercian monastery when I think of minimalism. Most of the monks with whom I lived were highly-educated, elderly men. It was not uncommon for them to have Ph.Ds in theology or philosophy, for they were also professors and priests. I began to notice that some of their rooms were completely filled with bookshelves of old, dusty theology books in just about every available square foot. There was barely enough room for a bed or desk.
It was suggested that I ask Father Christopher to be my spiritual director. I thought his room might look like the others since he was also a retired professor of theology. At the appointed time, I went to his room, knocked, and he summoned me in.
His room was immaculate with nary a bookshelf in sight. An air of simplicity surrounded me, for everything was clean and pristine. He was sitting at his desk which was completely bare – except for an open Bible that he was reading. It was the only item he had in his room to read.
I’ll never forget the feeling that his clean, simple room exuded. His spiritual direction was the same: Uncomplicated, attentive, clear, and thoughtful. I think my attraction toward minimalism began then and there.
In this season of Lent, might we look at simplifying our Christian devotion? After all, Jesus was the original minimalist, having condensed all the Law and the writings of the prophets into two uncomplicated commandments (Matthew 22:36-40):
Love the Lord.
Love your neighbor.
What a powerful 40 days it might be if we follow this simple command of Christ; to distill our devotion down to Christ’s quiet message of love and let it add value to our lives.
