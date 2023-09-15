Second to Jesus, there is one man in the Bible who was written about more than any other person. His name is David.
David’s story is the stuff of legends from his defeat of Goliath to his failure with Bathsheba, David knew life’s highest highs and lowest lows. David knew what it meant to be popular and cheered on by the crowds. He also knew what it was like to be hated by others and pursued by his enemies. He responded to the boast of a giant with great confidence in God. He responded to the attacks of his enemies with integrity and he responded to his failure with humility and repentance. In all of this, he was known as a man after God’s own heart. Clearly, we all have something to learn from David.
In Acts 13, we discover two things that are key to David’s life and God's choosing Him to be King. First, we learn about his heart in Acts 13:22. 22 After removing Saul, he made David their king. God testified concerning him: ‘I have found David son of Jesse, a man after my own heart; he will do everything I want him to do.’ Acts 13:22 The king that David was replacing was head and shoulders above the rest and was chosen by the people because of his appearance. David wasn’t chosen because of his appearance but because of his heart. Our first lesson we may look upon appearances, but God looks at our hearts. And here is the amazing thing: By giving us Jesus, God gave us the only way to have a heart that is right with Him.
The second about David is his intentionality to serve God for all of his life with all of his life in Acts 13:36: 36 “Now when David had served God’s purpose in his own generation, he fell asleep; he was buried with his ancestors and his body decayed. Acts 13:36 says that David served God's purposes and then he died. For such a dynamic, event-filled life, it's summed up so simply. David served God's purpose, and then he went to be with God. David's life is an example of how to live for God's purpose on purpose.
How did David live God’s purposes? Countless columns could be written on this, but let me suggest three.
First, David lived God’s primary purpose for all of our lives — to love, honor, and glorify Him. David's deep relationship with God was expressed through his heartfelt songs of worship and his creation of many Psalms. His poetic outpourings conveyed his devotion, struggles and praises. How did David live God’s purpose in this? David was so in love with God that he couldn’t contain it. He had to express His love for God through his actions — singing, dancing, praying, obeying, and more. Our purpose is found in loving God with all of our actions because we love Him with all of our hearts.
Second, David began as a humble shepherd, and God chose him to be king over Israel. His leadership skills were nurtured in the fields, and he later led the nation with courage and wisdom. How did David live His purpose from shepherd to king? No lesson was wasted on David. The skills and character that were developed in David carried him to God’s next step for Him. If we are God to live God’s purpose for the long haul, we must learn daily from God’s Word and our experiences both good and bad.
Third, David was a man after God’s own heart, but he was far from perfect. Despite his failures, David's genuine repentance after his sin with Bathsheba revealed his humility and desire to remain aligned with God's will. His example teaches us the significance of seeking forgiveness and striving for righteousness even in moments of moral weakness. How do we live God’s purpose even when we fail? When you sin, don’t hide it. Don’t try to cover it up. If you do, sin will spread and only cause more problems. Instead, remember that Jesus is your Savior and Lord. Remember like David did that you can always turn to God for His boundless mercy and grace.