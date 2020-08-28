One of the most prominent characteristics of God that immediately comes to the mind of most people is His power. Nuclear weapons, laser beams, superheroes with superpowers... We’re bombarded with images of power through literature and media. But all of those images, and all of the potential power that can be conjured up by the imagination of man, does not begin to compare with God’s power. His power is infinite and limitless, unequaled and unchallenged. Even the Bible refers to Him as omnipotent, or all-powerful (Revelation 19:6).
People have bowed down to all kinds of images of supposed gods through the millennia. Some have even proclaimed themselves to be gods. However, in every case, their lack of power decisively demonstrates the fact that they were utter frauds, even to the point of deceiving themselves. You see, anyone can claim to be a god, and anyone can attribute divinity to some image that they worship, but the God of heaven has repeatedly demonstrated His power as God, and that power sets Him apart as the one and only true God.
Our perception of God’s power should be definite. He acknowledged that He is “Almighty God,” Genesis 17:1. His power is absolute and undeniable. He caused a barren, 90-year-old woman to give birth to a child, Genesis 18. He divided the Red Sea and allowed the Israelites to cross on dry ground, Exodus 14. His angel assured Mary that she, though a virgin, would bear the Son of God, because “with God nothing will be impossible,” Luke 1. He raised Jesus from the dead, Matthew 28. Job stated, speaking of God, “I know that You can do everything,” Job 42:2. Jeremiah declared, “There is nothing too hard for Him,” Jeremiah 32:17. We can be sure that God is “able to perform” whatever He promises, Romans 4:20-2. Indeed, He “is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think,” Ephesians 3.20. Psalm 139 describes God as all-powerful, all-knowing and ever-present. There is no place a person can go wherein he can escape God’s knowledge, Jeremiah 23:23-24.
But here is the reason for this article: The greatest significance to understanding that God is all-powerful is the understanding that we can be absolutely confident in His ability to keep His word, to fulfill His promises, to bless the faithful and to give them everlasting life, Romans 6:23. He can see us through victoriously any and all temptations with which the devil might try to bring us down, 1 Corinthians 10:31.
How blessed we are to serve such a God. He is a God of love, mercy and grace, but He is also a God of unequaled and unchallenged power.
He sent Jesus into this world with a special message, a message of salvation, and within that message, the gospel of Christ, is “the power of God unto salvation,” Romans 1:16.
