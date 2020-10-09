As a young pastor, I had the privilege of having lunch with Pastor Jack Hayford. He was one of America’s most prominent pastors and spiritual leaders. Pastor Jack retired in 2000 from a large church in Van Nuys, California.
During our lunch, another pastor friend posed a question to Pastor Jack. He asked how ministry in his day would be different than ministry in our day. Pastor Jack’s response really challenged me.
He said, in my day, people honored God’s ways, whether they agreed with them or not. In your day, unless something changes, they won’t honor nor agree with God’s ways.
Wow, we can see Pastor Jack was right. We are in a battle for people with biases against biblical values and practices. Secular society lacks personal honor for God’s ways and words.
That could make some of us feel like the rodeo clown that wanted to quit his job. And the reason? He couldn’t take the bull anymore.
But regardless of when we live, the scripture tells us how we are to live as Christ-followers. We are to be ambassadors for Christ — as though God were making his appeal through us. What’s the role of ambassadors?
It’s the great commission — to obey and help others obey God’s truth. His commands aren’t suggestions but promises that heal the brokenness and waywardness of any culture or people.
It’s the great commandment — to live in and live out God’s love. It’s not just what we say but how we say it that causes us to be people of influence. People need to feel our love and God’s love, too.
It’s the great collaboration — to work with and through God’s church. God calls us as the church to be a body — to work together to produce incredible Kingdom fruit. We could never do alone what we could do by putting our time, talent and resources together. Jesus said, when we do that, the world will take notice.
What kind of attitude should we live with as Kingdom ambassadors? We can live with an attitude of confidence in our spiritual authority as Christ’s representatives.
God brought great cultural transformation to England in the late 1700s through John Wesley and his followers. They taught that grace must be received personally and then released to the community. We’re called to the disciplines of prayer and personal and corporate study of God’s word. But we can’t stop there.
Jesus reminds us in Matthew’s gospel that our light must shine among men and not be hidden. He says that our salt — or witness — can’t lose it’s flavor if we are going to influence our world. God needs us to live heavenly–minded but do lots of earthly good.
Our attitude should also be compelling in our personal witness.
It’s easy to get comfortable in our Christian life and let somebody else do the challenging. But Jesus teaches us in Luke’s gospel that we are to go out and compel others to come into God’s house. He knew that we each would have to make it a personal priority if we were going to make a difference.
Let’s be people who do — in how we love, live and represent him to our world.
