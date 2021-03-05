Linda Ellington-Palmer was reared as a Lutheran and married a Presbyterian minister. She is currently a member of the First Evangelical Covenant Church but is exploring becoming a Catholic.
She and her husband David Palmer will attend the Amor Meus Spirituality Center’s Lenten Retreat from 9 to 11:30 a.m. March 27 at the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Convent. She attended a similar retreat at the convent last year, among other events.
“My husband and I both went to Taize prayer. That was our first encounter with the sisters, and we have been connected ever since,” Ellington-Palmer said. “I was so thrilled to be able to make that connection because I was looking for a spiritual director … I truly believe God was in that process.”
Sister Digna Vela, the director of the Amor Meus Spirituality Center, became Ellington-Palmer’s spiritual director. Ellington-Palmer has been exploring contemplative prayer and a spiritual lifestyle for the last four years, so the retreat is an extension of that.
The Rev. Albert Yankey will deliver two presentations during the retreat, “The Pandemic and the Passion” and “The Passion and the Resurrection.” Participants will have quiet time to reflect and pray after each presentation. They often find a place outside on the “beautiful” convent grounds for their contemplation.
“You can’t hear God when you’re talking. There’s so much noise in the world that you can’t hear God, and that’s why people come. They get to hear God,” Vela said. “It’s a special time. We don’t have retreats every day. You get away from the noise and the TV and all the things you do every day. It’s a little time to get away and have that time with God.”
Vela said the silent reflection practiced during the retreat is sometimes an entirely different way of encountering God for some people, while others are well-versed in the practice. The retreat is for people of all denominations wherever they are on their faith journey.
Ellington-Palmer enjoyed the presentations given by Deacon Eddie Huse last year as well as the time spent in silent reflection.
“The whole day was a confirmation that this indeed was the community where I could explore that contemplative spirituality in a safe, friendly environment,” she said.
Ellington-Palmer’s lack of enthusiasm for the church as it was being conducted is what led to her exploration of contemplative spirituality.
“There is no strong encouragement for the spiritual aspect of our relationship with God — something built in silence, listening for God, contemplating scripture in a different way. God speaks to you through the word, and what I found is comforting peace in being able to spend time with God,” she said. “It’s the desire of Pope Francis that people explore their spirituality in a more contemplative way, so I’m pleased to be a part of it right here.”
Jo Ann Ybarbo, of Goliad, also will attend the retreat. She has attended as many silent retreats as possible during the last 15 years.
“It’s relaxing, soothing if you’ve had a difficult week,” Ybarbo said. “I can feel the spirituality from Jesus. He tries to talk to us, and sometimes we don’t listen.”
Ybarbo’s friends are shocked that she is able to participate in a silent retreat because of her propensity to talk, and they note her calmness when she returns.
“I’m 66 years old and it’s taken lots of years to get where I’m at in my spiritual life, and I’m happy with where I’m at,” she said. “I’m looking at retiring and doing more spiritual stuff.”
This is the first in-person retreat the center has hosted since the pandemic started, and the center is taking it slowly with a limit of 20 people. The participants will wear masks and keep their distance from each other. The retreat is a half day rather than the usual whole day, and there is not a fee. Free-will offerings will be accepted, though.
Vela said the last year has been a time of suffering and sacrifice with the pandemic, and that the experience parallels the focus of the presentations about the Passion of Christ.
“We were willing to wear masks, and sacrifice our desires and wants for the good of another person. That’s what the pandemic did for us. We couldn’t run around and do what we wanted,” Vela said. “We took that suffering to help other people — the experience of the whole world at one time — and it can lead to transformation, joy and resurrection.”
