Amor Meus Spirituality Center at Incarnate Word Convent, 1101 N. E. Water St., is hosting an event for caregivers of spouses, children or relatives of friends who are in need of some spiritual nourishment at this time. Anyone of any faith is welcome.
The workshop/ retreat, the Gift you give yourself, will be from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Oct.15., will be presented by Deacon Leo Sharron and Terry Robinson.
Caregiving does not start with getting busy or taking on tasks. Rather it starts from a place of rest deep within ourselves. Before we can give care that will bring comfort, rest and peace to others, we must know God’s rest and peace in our hearts. We do our best work when it comes from a place of stillness and inner quiet. Join other caregivers in experiencing a personal invitation of Jesus: “Come to me and rest.”
Sharron is director of clinical service at Emmaus Counseling Center, and a bereavement services coordinator/chaplain for Hospice of South Texas.
Robinson, a graduate of the University of Texas at Galveston, ministered in acute rehabilitation services for 17 years, was CEO of SCCI Hospital in Victoria for eight years, executive director of Hospice of South Texas for 15 years and now provides services to local rehabilitation hospitals.
For further information or to register email: amormeuscenter@gmail.com or call 361-575-7111.