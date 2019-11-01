“First things first.”
I can’t tell you how many times that phrase has been spoken in our home. When my kids come home from school, the first thing they want to do is get on their electronics and video games.
“Do you have any homework for tomorrow?”
“Yes, but can’t I do it later, Dad?”
“No. First things first.”
When they are done with their homework, they again make a beeline for their electronics.
“Are your rooms clean?”
“No, but can’t we do it later, Dad?”
“No. First things first.”
Because, the truth is, when they leave their homework and chores until later, suddenly it is nine o’clock and they are still up, stressed and rushing to get everything done.
When you leave the important things until the end, you often run out of time to do them or at least do them well.
God in his word talks a lot about doing first things first. In the Old Testament, he commanded his people to give their “firstfruits” as offerings. What that meant is that the first thing farmers were to do when they harvested their crops was to set aside a part of the harvest as an offering to God. They were to give to God their first and their best.
That’s actually one of the reasons we as Christians traditionally worship Sunday morning, on the first day of the week. We are putting first things first. We give God the first couple of hours of our week, trusting he will give us time to get everything done.
Sometimes, though, we don’t do first things first. We get busy. We tell ourselves we will get to church when things slow down in our lives.
We tell ourselves that even though we don’t go to church on Sunday, we will take some time during the week to talk to God in prayer and read a little from our Bibles. But then the week slips past us and we haven’t spent that time with God.
Don’t put it off. Keep first things first. Set aside Sunday mornings for God. Make them sacred for you and your family, and see if God won’t bless you with enough time to get everything else done during the week. In the same way, every morning, before you get busy with your day, take some devotional time with God in prayer in Bible study.
Give to God first, remembering that he gave you his first and his best. He gave you his only Son to live and die so that you could be forgiven for all the times you have relegated God to being second or third or 967th in your life. God gave you his first and best so you could enjoy the firstfruits of heaven.
Thank him. Trust him. Give to God first. Start every week at church. Start every day with prayer.
Keep first things first.
