Friday night lights is once again upon us. Football is in full swing. For me as a parent, home games are awesome. Our high school is a three-minute drive from my house. If I want to, I can actually walk to the stadium to watch my daughter march in the band.
Away games, however, are a different story. Every year, the road trips seem to get longer. Many of the games are two or three hours away. I love my daughter dearly, but that’s just too far for me.
Many parents are much more committed than I. They follow the team to every game, rain or shine, no matter how far away it is. A couple of Fridays ago, a friend posted a picture on Facebook from a game almost three hours away. Someone commented how great it was that she made the trip.
“Anything for my kids,” she replied.
That got me thinking. In our world today, we sacrifice a lot for our kids. We want them to succeed. We want them to have every opportunity.
So we drive them to practices. We wait in the car. We pay for private lessons. We sacrifice our weekends. We spend thousands of dollars on gas, hotels, team snacks, fundraisers and uniforms.
Anything for our kids.
The problem is sometimes we forget what is most important for them. We move heaven and earth so they don’t miss a practice or game, but then it’s too hard to get them up on Sunday morning for church or we can’t go because their select team plays out of town on weekends.
We take the time in the evenings and on Saturday mornings to go out in the backyard with them to practice pitching or dribbling or shooting. But we don’t take the time to pray with them, to read Bible stories with them or to have conversations about God with them.
Honestly, children’s sports have become our nation’s newest religion. It used to be that Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights were sacred. People would feel guilty if they didn’t take their kids to church. Now they feel guilty if they miss a practice or a game.
Coaches and organizations now routinely schedule activities on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. Parents are forced to choose.
Many are choosing sports.
“We are doing it for our kids,” we tell ourselves. We want them to succeed. We want them to have every opportunity to feel the joy and elation of winning and success. Anything for our kids, right?
We get distracted. We lose sight of the inevitable. We forget.
Our children are going to die one day.
There is nothing more important you can do for your kids than to help them see and understand what Jesus did to save them. There is nothing more important you can do for your children than to take them to church and Sunday school every week.
Many parents today would love for their kids to get a scholarship to play sports in college. Many would be ecstatic if their kids got accepted into Harvard. That’s why they do what they do.
I want my children in heaven.
That means I will take the time every day to pray with them. That means I will talk with them regularly about Jesus and the forgiveness he won for them on the cross. That means I will do everything in my power – come rain or shine – to make sure they are in church and Sunday school every week.
I mean, anything for our kids, right?
