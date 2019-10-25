The juxtaposition made for good television. Comedian Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia, were invited a couple of weeks ago to sit in Jerry Jones’ luxury box to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers. The irony was that former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, were also invited sit in the same box.
So there sat openly gay, liberal leaning, Hollywood darling, Ellen Degeneres (and her wife) next to staunchly conservative, Republican President George W. Bush, who during his presidency, openly opposed gay marriage.
The cameras found them often during the game smiling and laughing – enjoying the game and each other’s company.
Social media blew up. Twitter melted.
Many followers of Ellen Degeneres were especially offended. They lashed out. How could Ellen fraternize with someone with whom she markedly disagreed on so many major moral issues? How could she and her wife sit next to a conservative Christian president who openly opposes gay marriage?
Ellen responded to the criticisms the next day on her television program.
“Here’s the thing,” she told her massive television audience, “I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have … Just because I don’t agree with someone on everything does not mean I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say to be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same that you do; I mean be kind to everyone.”
That last part sounded almost like a paraphrasing of Jesus himself.
President Bush responded in kind. “President and Mrs. Bush really enjoyed being with Ellen and Portia and appreciated Ellen’s comments about respecting one another. They respect her,” said President Bush’s spokesperson, Freddy Ford.
Our country is openly divided politically and morally. The debates and divide in our country are deep and significant. We shouldn’t gloss over the issues and, as Christians, we need to speak out about what the Bible says concerning hot button topics like human sexuality and abortion.
But as the Apostle Paul says, we should speak the truth “in love,” Ephesians 4:15.
God wants us to love those who disagree with us. He wants us to love those who don’t believe in him. He wants us to love those who attack us and his Church.
In fact, he even wants us to love those who cheer for the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.
One of the best ways to help people see God and his love is by being kind and patient – by being someone’s friend first and listening to them before we speak.
As Christians we need to stand firm in the truth of God’s word, but we can do so lovingly and with respect. We can and should befriend even those who disagree with us. We can and should sincerely love them as God has loved us.
Here are some strange words I never thought I would write or say aloud:
We should all be a little more like George Bush and Ellen Degeneres.
