I have a friend who collects vintage jukeboxes. It’s really cool. When I’m at his house, we can go to his mancave, where they line the walls, and pick any song we want to hear. They all work and they are all packed with classic country and rock ’n roll records. One entire jukebox is dedicated solely to Elvis Presley.
That’s my favorite.
Many of the jukeboxes are rare and quite valuable, but that doesn’t stop my friend from using them. Jukeboxes are not meant to be looked at.
They are meant to be played. They are meant to be enjoyed.
In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus tells us, “You are the salt of the earth … You are the light of the world” (Matthew 5:13,14). He didn’t tell us, “Be the salt of the earth” and “Be the light of the world.”
He said, “You are.”
In your baptism, God called you to be his child. He made you his son or daughter. He washed you of your sins and made you an heir of heaven.
Who you are is not the job you have or the things you have accomplished. Who you are is not the clothes you wear or the friends you have. Who you are is also not the mistakes you’ve made. Your addiction, your anxiety, and your inner struggles are not who you are.
You are a baptized child of God. That is who you are.
And that means you are also the salt of the earth and the light of the world. That is who you are through faith in Jesus.
In Jesus’ day, salt was used as a preservative. It kept food from going bad. As Christians, we are a preservative of sorts for our world. Can you imagine our world without the nearly 3 billion Christians living in it? Though we as Christians are sometimes a hot mess because of our sins, most of the time we are a good influence on the world around us. Every day, Christians show kindness, mercy, and charity to those in need. We do our best to curb our society’s basest instincts.
Though our world is often a mess, it would be a much, much bigger mess without Christians living in it, because we are the salt of the earth.
We are also the light of the world. Light helps people to see. Light opens our eyes to the dangers around us. Light shows us the way. One of the reasons God made us who we are is so that we can help others see who he is. The way we live and the way we speak reflects on our Savior God and points people to him.
But if we put a bucket over our light, if we stop being salty, if we don’t live who we are as Christians, what purpose do we have? Jukeboxes are meant to be played. Salt is meant to be salty. Light is meant to shine.
So be the baptized child of God he has called you to be. Be a Christian, not only on Sunday morning, but every day of the week. “Let your light shine before others that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
In other words, be who you are.