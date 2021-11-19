Why do diamonds sparkle? In part, it has to do with how hard and clear diamonds are. It also has to do with how light reacts within the prism of the diamond. In the end, though, diamonds sparkle mainly because of the way they are cut.
If you look closely, diamonds have dozens of precisely cut sides called “facets.” As the light reflects and refracts with each side, the diamond appears to sparkle.
Diamonds sparkle because they are multifaceted. They have many sides to them.
When tragedy strikes in our lives, when problems and pains overwhelm us, we often find ourselves asking God, “Why? Why is this happening? Why are you doing this to me? Why would a God of love allow this to happen?” And in our simple-mindedness, we often think there is just one answer to that question. We think there is only one reason why.
In his letter to the Ephesians chapter three, the Apostle Paul talks about the “multifaceted wisdom of God” (Ephesians 3:10). God’s wisdom has many sides to it. God’s reasons for anything which happens in our lives are manifold.
There is never just one reason why.
Our simple human minds often fail to see the complexity and interconnectedness of our lives and the things which happen to us. A single moment from your childhood can affect how you treat the people around you the rest of your life. And how you treat each of those people affects how they treat others. What happened to you as a child could have a profound effect on your great-granddaughter or a stranger you never meet. Any single event in your life has dozens, sometimes hundreds, probably even thousands of consequences in your life and the lives of others.
And yet, God knows and guides all of those events as part of his plan of love for us and others. To question or complain to God, expecting him to explain his reasons to you, is foolish. You could never understand or see all of God’s whys.
In the Bible, however, God allows us a peek into his perspective. He shows us the stories of people like Job and Ruth, Abraham and Joseph, Jonah and Jeremiah – men and women whom God allowed to suffer to carry out his multifaceted plans of love for their lives and the lives of others. While here on earth, they were rarely allowed to see or fully understand why they were suffering. God, however, gives us a glimpse of his perspective in the Bible. We are allowed to see the good that came from what they suffered.
But now, allow me to blow your mind. Throughout history, billions of lives have been affected by those stories of suffering in the Bible. You are one of the reasons why Job and Ruth, Abraham and Joseph, Jonah and Jeremiah suffered. God allowed them to suffer thousands of years ago, so that you, hundreds of generations later, could learn from them and be encouraged.
God promises that all of his plans are for the good of those who love him (Romans 8:28). His plans brought Jesus into the world to save us. His plans end up with us in heaven with him.
In the end, it’s not wrong to wonder, “Why?” Just know that the answer is infinitely more complex than your simple human mind could ever understand. Trust God’s love for you. Trust that he sees and controls the complex whys of our world. Trust that one day, when you get to heaven, you will understand more fully.
Then you will be able to sit back and admire the sparkling beauty of God’s multifaceted wisdom.
