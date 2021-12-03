I am happy right now. I am sitting in my warm, comfortable office writing my weekly newspaper article. At this very moment, millions of Americans are fighting the crowds and cold and chaos of Black Friday in order to save $100 on a new TV or 15% off a new iPhone.
I am saving myself a headache by not going.
The term “Black Friday” was first used in the 1950’s, referring to the practice of workers calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving in order to have a four-day weekend. In the 1960’s it became the popular term used by police in Philadelphia to describe the heavy foot and vehicular traffic caused by holiday shoppers the Friday after Thanksgiving.
It wasn’t until the 1980’s that the term gained national attention. Some retailers objected to the name “Black Friday” because it sounded negative and even tragic. Others found it fitting because it was the day of the year which helped their business “stay in the black.”
Today Black Friday is a mainstay in our country and economy. Millions of people still flock to stores in the early morning hours on the day after Thanksgiving to take advantage of door buster sales. Black Friday has even begat other days like Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.
As I sit here, though, away from the crowds and traffic, I can’t help but think of another dark Friday. It was truly a black Friday. In fact, for three hours, the sun stopped shining.
Darkness covered the land as Jesus – God himself in human form – was literally nailed to a piece of wood. As he hung there, beaten and bleeding, slowly suffocating under the weight of his own body, God the Father rained on him the fury of hell for all our failures.
We so often forget what our moral failings deserve. We don’t think it’s such a big deal when we get swept up in the materialism and greed of our world. We laugh off the “little” sins like lies and lust. Our society now celebrates sexual sins as something to which young people should aspire.
There is a hymn which we sing at our church every year on Good Friday called “Stricken, Smitten, and Afflicted.” As we sit and stare at the cross, we sing “If you think of sin but lightly nor suppose the evil great, here you see its nature rightly, here its guilt may estimate.”
There at the cross, I see the death I deserve. There I see the pain and punishment I deserve. There I see the hell I deserve for my “little” lies and “laughable” sins.
Jesus suffered that horror because of me.
And yet, even though Good Friday was a dark Friday – even though it was truly a black Friday – we still call it “Good.” We call it “Good Friday” because on that day our debt was paid.
Though our sins leave our ledger “in the red,” owing God an eternity in the debtor’s prison of hell, Jesus paid our debt. He suffered our punishment in our place so we could be forgiven. When God calls us before his judgment throne to settle accounts, we will be found “in the black” through faith in Jesus.
That Black Friday 2,000 years ago is something we can celebrate. Jesus’ tragic death was no tragedy. His death saved you from your sins. His death saved you from the hell you deserve. His death saved you in every way a person can be saved.
No Black Friday sale could ever offer such savings.
