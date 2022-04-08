One news item has dominated every news cycle for the last six weeks: the conflict in Ukraine. The news from Ukraine is almost all bad news – first and foremost for the people of Ukraine who are suffering, but also for the rest of the world which is forced to deal with the effects of the war.
That’s all we seem to hear on the news anymore – bad news. If it’s not the war in Ukraine, it’s the pandemic or political strife or actors acting badly. Sometimes it feels like we are drowning in a sea of bad news.
In part, that is why I love my job so much. As a pastor, God has given me the privilege and responsibility of preaching the gospel.
Do you know what the word “gospel” means? It comes from the Greek word “euangelion” which literally means “good news.”
For example, in Luke chapter two, when the angel announced to the shepherds the news about Jesus' birth, he told them, “I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people” (Luke 2:10). That’s the gospel – the good news that the Savior had been born.
I have good news for you. That Savior who was born in Bethlehem lived and died for you. He suffered your punishment, your place on the cross.
I have good news for you. Because Jesus suffered your sin in your place, God forgives you. He promises that if you believe in Jesus, you have a home waiting for you in the peace and perfection of heaven.
I have good news for you. That same God also promises to be with every moment of every day. He promises to make everything that happens in your life and in our world work out for your eternal good.
That’s the gospel – the good news of God’s promises. The gospel gives us comfort and courage as we face the bad news of this world. The gospel gives us perspective, reminding us that the situation is never as hopeless as it seems. The gospel gives us the strength we need to face the storms of this life.
So when you feel like you are drowning in a sea of bad news, when all you hear about is wars and pandemics and celebrities behaving badly, turn off the news. Put down your phone. Stop scrolling through Facebook.
Open up your Bible. Read Luke 2. Read John 3. Read Romans 8. Read Psalms 23 and 46. Take time every day to read and remember God’s gospel promises. They are truly good news.
They will help you keep the bad news of this world in perspective.
