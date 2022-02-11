The fear and hurt in her voice have forever imprinted themselves on my memory.
My daughter had received a number of shots as a baby, but now she was 4 years old. She was keenly aware of what was happening. By this point in her life, she had ample experience with pain. She knew that it was something to be avoided.
The doctor asked me to hold her tight so he could give her two shots in one arm and then one in the other. I wrapped my arms firmly around her. She looked at me in doubt and wonder. Her eyes asked me, “What is happening, Daddy?”
“Don’t be afraid, Isabel,” I assured her, “this will only hurt for a second.”
Terror and tears burst from her eyes as the first needle went into her arm.
“Good job, Isabel,” I lovingly assured her. “The first one is done.”
As the second shot pierced her skin, however, she began to plead with me. “Daddy, why are you doing this?” The tears were now rolling down my cheeks as well. Words cannot express what a father feels as he sees his child experience pain and terror.
“I know it hurts, but it’s good for you,” I told her. “It will be over soon.” The 4-year-old mind, however, cannot fully grasp those words. I simply had to hold her tight, loving her, crying with her, promising her it would be OK.
Her cries of “Why, daddy? Why?” still echo in my ears today, 13 years later.
I recently thought of that moment as I sat with fellow Christians pondering the question of why God allows suffering. Of all the challenges to our Christian faith – of all the obstacles to believing in the God of the Bible – that question is the one which people struggle with the most.
There are many Scriptural answers I could give. “God isn’t the cause of suffering; sin is.” “God uses suffering to bring about a greater good.” “Though we have to suffer for a time here on earth, this too shall pass. We have forever waiting for us in the happiness and perfection of heaven.”
Our tiny and imperfect minds, however, cannot always grasp those answers. For the person lying in a lonely hospital bed, struggling to breathe, facing the worst COVID-19 has to offer, pious platitudes about God bringing about good from suffering or the transitory nature of pain aren’t always enough.
As your heart aches from a painful divorce, as you watch your mother die of cancer, as you sit with your child in the emergency room – as you cry out to God, “Daddy, why are you doing this?” – remember that our simple minds cannot always grasp his answers.
If you are struggling with why God is allowing suffering in your life or the lives of others, understand that he never promises to give us a full explanation. Sometimes we simply need to remember that we are a 4-year-old, sitting on her daddy’s lap in the doctor’s office.
Never forget that your Father has wrapped you in his powerful and loving arms. See the tears flowing from his eyes. He knows your pain and it pains him. But he also knows this is good for you.
Trust your daddy’s love.
