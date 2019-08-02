As a boy, before every meal, my family would pray a simple prayer:
“Come, Lord Jesus, be our guest and let these gifts to us be blessed. Amen.”
Admittedly, my mind would often wander to how hungry I was, how good the food smelled or how I needed to be quick to beat my six brothers and sisters to the best piece of chicken.
It wasn’t until I got older that I truly appreciated those words. I was asking my Savior God to honor us with his presence – to be with us and bless our food and our time together.
That simple prayer – “Come, Lord Jesus” – is fitting for much more than family dinners, though.
“Come, Lord Jesus, and watch over me as I sleep.”
“Come, Lord Jesus, and give me peace as I attend my mom’s funeral.”
“Come, Lord Jesus, and help me fix my marriage.”
Every moment of every day, a Christian can and should pray, “Come, Lord Jesus.” He is our help. He is our guide. He is our comfort and strength when the earth quakes and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.
Invite your Savior to come and walk with you every step of your life with the confidence that he will always come. In fact, he never leaves. He promises, “Surely, I am with you always to the very end of the age,” Matthew 28:20.
In the end, though, that isn’t really what the prayer, “Come, Lord Jesus,” originally meant to say.
It wasn’t until I got into college that I learned where that simple, little prayer came from. “Come, Lord Jesus” is the last prayer found in the Bible.
At the end of the book of Revelation, Jesus promised the Apostle John, “Yes. I am coming soon.” Jesus is coming to judge all people, to end this present age and to destroy this world with fire. Jesus is coming on Judgment Day.
Jesus told John, “I am coming soon,” to which John joyfully responded, “Amen. Come, Lord Jesus!” Revelation 22:20.
As Christians, we eagerly ask our Savior to come and bless us here on Earth. We trustingly pray that he come and help us in times of trouble. We joyfully invite him to be with us in good times and bad, but to ask him to come in final judgment seems a little scary.
Yet, we can pray that simple prayer even about Judgment Day because Jesus lived and died to wash away all the filth from our lives. We don’t need to be afraid of Judgment Day, because God has already told us what the verdict will be. All those who believe in Jesus have been declared innocent of all charges. We are forgiven forever because of Jesus. We can pray, “Come, Lord Jesus,” because we know he is coming to take us to live with him forever in paradise.
So, pray that simple prayer every day of your life. Pray it with confidence. Pray it with eager anticipation.
“Come, Lord Jesus. Amen.”
