I had never thought of it that way before.
I had just finished teaching a Bible Class about a subject most people don’t like to talk about – death. The point of the class was that, for a Christian, death is not a bad thing. As the Apostle Paul said, “To die is gain” (Philippians 1:21). When we die, we get to go to heaven where everything is exponentially better than anything we could ever experience here on earth.
Even though, as Christians, we know that heaven is better by far, we often struggle with the thought of dying. We have our doubts and fears. We worry and wonder about death. We say, tongue-in-cheek, that we want to go to heaven … just not yet.
Many in the class struggled to fully embrace the truth that, for those who believe in Jesus, to die is gain. As we put the Bibles away after class, one lady came up to me and said quietly, “Dying is just like being born.”
Immediately she piqued my curiosity. I had never heard it said that way before.
“Just think about it,” she said. “In our mother’s womb we feel warm and safe. Sure, it’s cramped and the world around is a blur of dark colors and muted sounds. But it’s what we know. It’s where we feel comfortable and safe.”
“Then suddenly we are turned upside down. Chaos ensues. We feel pain and pressure as we are pushed through this tight space. Our hearts race. We panic. What is happening? Where am I going?”
“Then you come out into this bright light and cold air. Noise and movement swarm around you. You freak out. But then they wrap you in a warm blanket. Suddenly you find yourself in the comforting arms of this wonderful other person. You hear her familiar heartbeat. A whole new world of experience and life now opens before you, which you could have never imagined from that tiny little space inside your mother’s womb.”
Dying is just like being born.
Part of the fear and hesitancy we feel toward death stems from the fact that we can’t see the heaven that is waiting for us. Though God tells us that it is great, we have no personal experience with it. What we know is this world. And though, like a baby in a cramped womb, we have discomfort, pains and problems in this world, this is our home. This is our comfort zone. This is what we know.
Dying is like going through the birthing canal. It can be jarring and painful. Many people are terrified because they don’t understand what is happening or what is coming next.
But we know. We know that when we get to the other side, God will wrap us in his warm embrace. A whole new world of experience and life will open before us. What we only perceive in dark tones and muted voices in this world, we will experience fully in the next.
In heaven, we will see and talk to God face to face. We will be reunited with all those who died in faith. We will be free from every pain and problem.
God gives us many good things in this world. Our lives here have eternal purpose and meaning. As Paul said, “For us, to live is Christ.” But never forget, to die is always gain. Because of Jesus and through faith in him, you don’t have to be afraid of dying.
For the Christian, dying is just like being born.
