One of the things I enjoy most in this world is to get my back scratched. I think most guys can relate. It’s in our DNA. When we ask our wives to scratch our backs, however, what do we often hear?
“I’ll scratch your back, if you scratch mine.”
That’s the way our world works, right? Quid pro quo. A tit for a tat. You do this for me, and I’ll do that for you.
Our economy is based on that philosophy. “If you work for me, I’ll pay you for services rendered.” “If you pay the price on the tag, I will give you this product.” You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.
Sadly, many people – even many Christians – think God works quid pro quo. You scratch God’s back, he’ll scratch yours.
So they bargain with him in prayer. “Dear God, if you heal my mom from her cancer, I promise I will be in church every Sunday for a year.” “Dear God, if you let me get this job, I promise I will give you 10% of what I make in my offerings.” “Dear God, if you just give us a baby, I promise to bring him to Sunday school every week.”
We think that somehow God will love us more, he will give us more or he will forgive us more if we just do more for him.
We think that heaven is something we earn by our good lives and good living. You have to do your part. You scratch God’s back, he’ll scratch yours.
God, however, does not work quid pro quo.
You cannot earn God’s love, and you don’t need to. In His amazing grace, God loves the unlovable. In His amazing grace, He sent his Son to suffer our punishment and win for us a heaven we don’t deserve.
We don’t scratch Jesus’ back. In fact, because of us, his back was shredded by a scourge. Thorns were pressed into his head. Nails were driven through his hands and feet. Honestly, the only thing we have ever earned or deserved with our lives is God’s anger and punishment.
But because of Jesus, he forgives us and gives us a home in heaven we don’t deserve.
Because of Jesus, God gives us good things every day. You don’t deserve your house. You haven’t earned your TVs and iPhones and Instant Pots. You don’t have what you have because you’re a good Christian or because you have gone to church your whole life.
Everything we have and everything we are is a gift of God’s grace.
But wait a minute. Doesn’t God promise to give us good things if we obey him? Yes. He promises to bless a cheerful giver, to give long life to obedient children, to give good things to those who obey him.
Isn’t that a tit for a tat? Isn’t that quid pro quo?
When God promises blessing to those who obey him, he isn’t saying, “You are earning my blessing with your obedience.” He is saying, “You can obey me without fear, even when it’s hard, with the confidence that I will bless you if you do.”
But you aren’t earning those blessings. You aren’t making a business transaction with God.
The key to an abundant life is not your obedience. God doesn’t work that way. His gifts are free – unearned, undeserved, unmerited.
God does not work quid pro quo.
“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this not of yourselves, it is the gift of God – not by works, so that no one can boast,” Ephesians 2:8,9.
