The history of art and literature is littered with unfinished masterpieces – works of art which, for one reason or another, were left unfinished.
For example, the picture of George Washington which adorns our dollar bill was taken from a portrait painted by an artist named Gilbert Stuart. But the actual portrait was never finished. Three quarters of the canvass remain a sea of white. Gilbert only actually painted Washington’s face.
The composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart ironically never finished his funeral dirge called “Requiem” because he died while composing it. The author Charles Dickens famously released his books in weekly or monthly segments in the newspaper – they were called “serial publications.” The problem is he died halfway through the writing of his final novel “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”
We will forever have to wonder what actually happened to Edwin Drood.
Our world has long been fascinated by the unfinished masterpieces of great artists. What would their works have looked like, sounded like – how would they have ended – had the artist been able to finish them?
I was thinking about unfinished masterpieces this last week as I conducted the funeral of a good friend from my church. The text for her funeral sermon was Philippians 1:6, where Paul writes, “(I am) confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
My friend’s life was a masterpiece – a masterpiece of God’s grace.
He began “a good work” in her through the waters of Holy Baptism. In her baptism, he planted a seed in her heart – the seed of faith. Through his word and Sacraments, he watered and cared for that faith. God’s hand moved time and space so that she could know Jesus and what he did to save her.
And now she is enjoying the heaven Jesus won for her when he painted his blood on the canvass of the cross for all her sins. Her time here on earth and her life forever in heaven are truly a masterpiece of God’s grace.
Yet her masterpiece remains unfinished.
Yes, she is in heaven. Yes, she is happy and celebrating and enjoying perfection. But according to Paul, her masterpiece won’t be complete “until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Her masterpiece won’t be finished until Judgment Day.
When we die, our bodies and souls separate. Our bodies return to dust. Our souls go before God for judgment. The souls of those who believe in Jesus in this life, enjoy the forgiveness and heaven he won for them. The souls of those who do not believe receive the punishment we all deserve in hell.
But on the Last Day, Jesus will physically raise all the dead and glorify the bodies of all believers. Our souls and our bodies will be reunited. We will then live together, body and soul, in the new heaven and new earth forever.
One day, my friend’s soul will be reunited with her body. Then she will run and jump and make cinnamon rolls again. Then the work which began on the day of her baptism will be complete. Then she will be complete. Then God’s masterpiece will finally be finished.
For now, she is with God. She is happy and perfect and safe. One day I will see her again, because God is a prolific artist. He has many other masterpieces, including my life and yours.
They just aren’t finished yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.