To whom it may concern:
My name is Pastor Andy Schroer. I am pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Edna – the church you broke into right before Christmas.
I am writing to let you know that I discussed this matter with the members of my church the Sunday after you broke in. After some discussion, we decided as a group to forgive you.
Each of us has messed up more times than we can count, and God keeps on forgiving us because of Jesus.
So, we forgive you.
As we talked, we were grateful that you were not able to successfully break into our safe or steal anything of value. We are grateful not because we were worried about material things or money, but because if you had succeeded in robbing us, it may have encouraged you to continue this behavior.
We also want you to know that we prayed for you Sunday. We can only imagine the circumstances in your life or addictions that led you to such an act. It truly saddens us.
But understand this. There is no excuse or justification for what you did. It was wrong. It angered God. It deserves his punishment.
That is the real purpose for this letter. We are afraid for you and your soul. The fact that you broke into a church in order to rob it speaks volumes about where you find yourself both morally and spiritually.
God has not given up on you, though. It is no accident God allowed you to break into our specific church or that he didn’t allow you to take anything. He is giving you a chance – a chance to repent.
He is giving you a chance to find in him forgiveness.
Many years ago, another thief was caught red-handed. He must have done some pretty terrible things, because he was given the death penalty. He was sentenced to die by crucifixion with another thief and a man named Jesus.
In his dying breath, that thief recognized his sin and turned to Jesus for mercy. Just moments before they died, Jesus assured him, “I tell you the truth, today, you will be with me in paradise,” Luke 23:43.
Jesus could make such a promise because at that very moment he was suffering God’s anger and punishment for every bad thing the thief had ever done. At that very moment, Jesus was suffering God’s punishment for all of your bad choices as well.
It isn’t too late. God is desperately chasing after you. Don’t waste this opportunity. The path you are on right now leads to a place you do not want to go.
Ask God to forgive you. He will. He already has. Turn to him. Trust in him.
Go to church. Talk to a pastor. Read your Bible. Get the help you need.
In fact, we want to extend you an invitation. We would like to invite you to come back to our church, but this time when the doors are open and the lights are on. Come and find the help you need with a group of sinners who, like you, desperately need God’s forgiveness.
We forgive you. God loves you. It’s not too late.
