Valentine’s Day is once again upon us and love is in the air. Can you smell it?
It smells like skunk.
I know that sounds bad, but you have to understand that I grew up watching “Looney Tunes” as a boy. My first mentor in love and romance was a skunk named Pepé Le Pew.
Do you remember Pepé Le Pew?
Pepé Le Pew was the overly romantic French skunk who was not burdened by self-awareness. In every episode, Pepé Le Pew would fall head-over-heels in love with a black cat whose tail had accidentally been painted white.
Infatuated with her and completely unaware of her repulsion of him, Pepé patiently and insistently pursued the terrified cat. In the end, however, something always happened which turned the tables. Suddenly she would become infatuated with him, and the overly aggressive Pepé would suddenly become frightened and overwhelmed by her advances.
Ahh, l’amour.
As a boy, that was what I thought love was. As a man, I have since learned the difference between being in love and love.
Being in love is fun. It’s exciting. You want to be with the other person every waking moment. The attraction is palpable. The butterflies in your stomach flutter every time you are together.
But there is a marked difference between being in love and love. Being in love doesn’t last. Love endures. Being in love is an infatuation with the idea of a person. Love is knowing and accepting the person for who they truly are. Being in love is all emotion. Love is more an action than a feeling.
Romance and attraction are important elements of a good relationship, but they aren’t the most important. Those feelings often come and go.
Love endures. Love forgives. Love acts, even when your husband smells like a skunk.
The model and motivation for every Christian marriage is God’s love for us. God’s love is more an action than a feeling. He so loved us that he did something. He gave his one and only Son. Jesus loved us so much he gave his life, his blood, his all for us.
God’s love for you is boundless. It always forgives. It always does what is best for you. It never fails.
And that is the love God calls us to show in our marriages – a love that does what is hard, that forgives and gives even when you’re not feeling it. The amazing thing is, when we do that action of love, the feelings of love soon follow.
So, this Valentine’s Day, it’s OK to let your inner Pepé Le Pew come out. Be romantic. Rekindle the spark. But also remember that isn’t what love truly is.
Love each other as God has loved you.